Kings Roll the Dice With Ben Simmons Signing

The Sacramento Kings have decided to roll the dice on a once-talented NBA player. After finishing with the worst record in the Western Conference a year ago, they have decided to take a shot by signing Ben Simmons.

Simmons is a former All-NBA performer who was out of the league entirely last season. He last played for the Clippers in the 2024-25 season. He played just 51 games in that season between stints with the Clippers and the Nets. Now, he has made an NBA comeback with the Kings.

Kings Sign Ben Simmons to a Low-Risk Contract

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Simmons has signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with Sacramento. This becomes a very low-risk move for a team that seems to be leaning into a rebuilding stage just a couple of years after making the playoffs.

Simmons was once one of the best young players in the league when he was with the 76ers. He was a three-time All-Star while he was in Philly. Simmons last made the All-Star team in the 2020-21 season, which was back in his age-25 season.

Now, Simmons is 30 and has a history of back issues. Simmons has not played more than 58 games since his second season way back in the 2018-19 campaign. With the Kings, Simmons will have an opportunity to earn a spot in the rotation, but that is far from guaranteed.

Questions surround Simmons’ confidence and his motivation. Simmons lost confidence in his free-throw shooting, which led him to drive into the paint more tepidly. That severely impacted his effectiveness as a player. Reports indicated he was also more concerned with being a celebrity than a basketball player.

Simmons was forced to sit out the entire 2025-26 season after no one was willing to sign him. He tried his hand at becoming a professional fisherman in the meantime. Now, he is back in the NBA on a team that is desperate for good guard play.

What Simmons Can Offer Sacramento

While Simmons does not space the floor at all, he is a very good rebounder and an incredible passer. He is someone who can get the ball to his teammates in the best possible places to help them score. That is something that a young team can certainly use.

Simmons is no longer an elite defender, but he is still a very switchable player. He can come off the bench and provide some relief on that end of the court, as well as rebounding the ball and throwing some outlet passes. The Kings can use all of the help they can get.

Last season, the Kings had the fifth-worst offense in the league. Even if Simmons plays just 15 minutes off the bench, he should help increase that number with his ball movement. If they can get five assists per game out of him off the bench, this signing would be considered a success.