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Victor Oladipo Announces Good News After Russell Westbrook Retirement

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 26: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 97-94 in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round to advance at FTX Arena on April 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Victor Oladipo could be getting in on an NBA return following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook

Oladipo confirmed an earlier report about the Sacramento Kings’ interest in signing him to be one of the veterans on the team for the 2025-2026 NBA season. 

“They’ve shown some interest,” Oladipo said in an interview with Yahoo Sports. Time will tell. Let’s see how the teams are shaping up in the NBA. Things are getting closer to training camp. I think there’s some interest there. And the feeling is mutual.”

“Let’s see how it turns out.”

Victor Oladipo Wants To End His NBA Career On His Own Terms, Just Like Westbrook

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 27: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Oladipo, who is now 34 years old, has been actively pursuing an NBA return since the start of the offseason. 

He last played during the 2022-2023 season with the Miami Heat before suffering a severe left patellar tendon tear. 

Oladipo recently hosted a dedicated Pro Day and private workouts in Las Vegas in front of league scouts and executives, where he broke down in tears afterward.

In the interview with Yahoo Sports, he was all smiles and seemed to be very excited to return to the court. 

The Kings’ roster spot reportedly came down to Oladipo and Westbrook, until the latter turned down an offer to ultimately retire from the NBA after 18 seasons. 

However, no deal has been signed yet, but reports indicate that Oladipo could now be getting that roster spot. 

Victor Oladipo Gives Flowers To Russell Westbrook

Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 04: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates scoring and drawing a foul against Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat late in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on January 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Victor Oladipo was asked about his former teammate Russell Westbrook’s retirement. In his interview with Yahoo Sports, he revealed that he talked with Westbrook the day he announced his retirement.

In their conversations, Oladipo paid tribute to Westbrook.

“I got a chance to talk to him yesterday and just give him his flowers and tell him how much I appreciate him, not only as a player, but as a person,” Oladipo said. “What he’s done for this game and what he stood for is something that will remain in history forever. So it was an honor to play with him, an honor to play alongside him.”

Oladipo spent one season as a teammate of Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016-2017 NBA season. Acquired via an offseason trade from the Orlando Magic, Oladipo started 67 games in the backcourt alongside Westbrook, averaging 15.9 points per game as the team’s second-best player. 

That season was historic, as Westbrook averaged a triple-double and took home the NBA Most Valuable Player award following the departure of Kevin Durant

Playing secondary fiddle to Westbrook’s high-usage style initially brought Oladipo scrutiny, but he has pushed back against narrative critics who claimed Westbrook held him back. Instead, Oladipo credited the experience as the ultimate blueprint for his career, stating that observing Westbrook’s relentless work ethic inspired his physical transformation and subsequent breakout year with the Indiana Pacers, where he became a two-time All-Star. 

“I got to play with him in his MVP season and it was breathtaking to be, you know, just, my locker was right next to his,” Oladipo said. “So to be in that environment with him and see him night in and night out, you know, just come and perform at the highest level possible. It was something that I’ll always remember and something that I always appreciate being part of.”

Now, Oladipo could return to the NBA to get a chance to end his career on his own terms, just like Westbrook did. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Victor Oladipo Announces Good News After Russell Westbrook Retirement

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