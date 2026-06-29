Zach LaVine Makes Major Decision on His Future With the Kings

The Sacramento Kings had a lot of veteran players on their roster this past season. Despite the number of older guys, that did not translate into a lot of wins. Sacramento finished tied for the worst record in the Western Conference. It was a disappointing result.

Zach LaVine was the leading scorer for the team this past season, averaging 19.2 points per game. However, he only played 39 games this season after suffering a hand injury. He had season-ending surgery in February to end what was a frustrating season for him.

LaVine has now made a decision on his future with the Kings heading into next year.

Kings’ Zach LaVine Opts Into Player Option

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, LaVine has opted into his deal for next season. That means he will make $49 million next year. This was an expected result for someone who likely wouldn’t have much of a market in free agency. That’s especially true after the season he just had.

LaVine had the worst scoring season since his final season with the Timberwolves in 2016-17. He also had career lows in rebounds and assists, as well. LaVine needs another season to rehab his value if he wants to get a bigger contract either with the Kings or another team.

It’s unclear what this means for LaVine’s future after this season with Sacramento, but LaVine will likely make a lot less on his next deal. At his age, he hasn’t kept the same value. He has also had multiple injury problems over the course of his career.

The Kings have a chance to make some big moves in free agency when it comes to trades. They have been rumored to be interested in several players, including Ja Morant. They will likely try to get younger, and several players will be on the trade block.

Sacramento is Far From Lighting the Beam

After the feel-good Light the Beam season, the Kings are far away from that success. Last year, they were one of the teams that seemed to play without any idea of what they wanted to do on offense. Too many guys didn’t pay attention on defense, which is an issue.

Injuries were also a big problem. Their best player, Domantas Sabonis, was shut down midway through the year to have surgery, as well. By the end of the year, it was a rag-tag team of misfits trying to find ways to win games. Now, they should prioritize getting younger.

Drafting Darius Acuff is a good start to what could be another rebuild. The Kings had been interested in him throughout the entire draft process, and he is someone who can get downhill quickly and score the ball in a multitude of ways. If they don’t bring in Morant, he could be their starting point guard right away.