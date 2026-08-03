Zach LaVine Won’t Be Waived & Stretched by the Kings

The Sacramento Kings have no interest in waiving and stretching the final season of shooting guard Zach LaVine’s contract.

LaVine has just one season left on his contract with the Kings at $49 million for 2026-27. But with the Kings being one of the worst teams in the NBA and beginning a rebuild in Sacramento, it doesn’t make a ton of sense for LaVine to remain with the club going forward, which is why they chose to let go of DeMar DeRozan, who only had a partial guarantee on the final season of his deal.

But with LaVine making so much money this coming season and the team being unlikely to get much back in a trade due to his declining play and massive salary, there have been suggestions that the Kings could waive and stretch the final season of his deal over the next three years. However, a Kings insider says that won’t be the case.

Kings Won’t Waive & Stretch Zach LaVine

Speaking to the “Locked on Kings” podcast, Kings insider James Ham says that he’s heard from sources inside the Kings organization that the team will not waive and stretch LaVine’s $49 million salary for this coming season.

“I do know for a fact the Sacramento Kings will not buy out and stretch provision Zach LaVine. I was told very specifically by someone I trust with the Sacramento Kings that they have absolutely no interest in (waiving and) stretching him. … It would save you a ton (in the short term), but you would just be kicking the can down the road. The Kings aren’t doing it,” Ham said (via HoopsRumors.com).

Kings Haven’t Talked Buyout With Zach LaVine

In addition to a potential waive-and-stretch, Ham said that the Kings’ front office has not yet had talks with LaVine about a potential buyout.

“(A buyout) is not something that the Kings, at least to my knowledge at this point, have done. They have not got close to closing the deal on a potential buyout,“ Ham said.

With all of that in mind, look for LaVine to begin the season on the Kings’ roster.