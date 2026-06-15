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Bad News Hit Spurs As De’Aaron Fox’s Future In San Antonio Revealed

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San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Five
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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 26: De'aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball during Game Five of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 26, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Thunder defeated the Spurs 127-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

De’Aaron Fox looked far from his usual self in the NBA Finals as the San Antonio Spurs lost to the New York Knicks in five games and conceded the championship. 

Fox underwhelmed throughout the series, prompting talks about a possible departure from the Spurs in the offseason.

However, that is unlikely to happen, according to NBA insider and Yahoo Sports analyst Kevin O’Connor. 

Spurs Unlikely To Trade De’Aaron Fox After Lackluster NBA Finals Performance

2026 NBA Finals - Game Two

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 05: De’aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket against Landry Shamet #44 of the New York Knicks during the first quarter in Game Two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

According to O’Connor, the Spurs may not find a suitor for Fox, considering the stacked draft class this year and his current contract situation. 

“The problem with a De’Aaron Fox trade is: Who wants Fox?,” he wrote on X. “Most teams that need a PG are gonna draft one. This class is loaded with guards. Teams that would trade for one will prefer the younger and cheaper Ja Morant. There’s a chance San Antonio is just stuck with Fox.”

The Spurs will be paying Fox $51,033,600 next season, with the amount increasing progressively in succeeding seasons.

Fox was the starting point guard for the Spurs throughout the playoffs, yet his numbers were lackluster, especially in the NBA Finals. He averaged 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game in the championship series, while shooting a dreadful 34.3% from the field and 25.0% from the 3-point line.

Fox had seven points on  3 of 15 shooting from the field, along with five assists in 37 minutes on the floor in Game 5. Fox also had looks late in the game, but bungled numerous jumpers. The Spurs were outscored 29-18 by the Knicks.

Spurs Urged To Trade De’Aaron Fox

Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs - Game Six

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MAY 28: De’aaron Fox #4 talks with Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Six of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.  (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dylan Harper has been a brilliant guard for the Spurs throughout the playoffs, often overshadowing De’Aaron Fox.

For many, including ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, the Spurs should depart from Fox and give the keys to the offense to Harper, who has been the team’s backup point guard throughout the year. 

“They’re going to have to find another place for him. Number 1, he makes too much money,” Perkins said. “Number 2, he’s getting in the way of Dylan Harper. That spot belongs to Dylan Harper.”

Harper will only be entering his second season next year, yet he has shown that he can be a reliable point guard for the team. 

Harper put up 18.0 points per game on nearly 50% shooting from the field in the five-game NBA Finals. He had 25 points in Game 5. 

It remains to be seen how the Spurs would adjust their rotation next season, considering Harper’s leap and Fox’s possible contract situation. 

For now, Fox is looking to build on the experience of losing in the NBA Finals. 

“Continue to work together, continue to get better, obviously as individuals and as a team,” Fox said after Game 5. “Our first time really going through something like this. It’s definitely something to build off of. Obviously, champions are made before you win a championship.”

The Spurs are expected to improve from this season, led by Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Harper.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Bad News Hit Spurs As De’Aaron Fox’s Future In San Antonio Revealed

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