Bad News Hit Spurs As De’Aaron Fox’s Future In San Antonio Revealed

De’Aaron Fox looked far from his usual self in the NBA Finals as the San Antonio Spurs lost to the New York Knicks in five games and conceded the championship.

Fox underwhelmed throughout the series, prompting talks about a possible departure from the Spurs in the offseason.

However, that is unlikely to happen, according to NBA insider and Yahoo Sports analyst Kevin O’Connor.

Spurs Unlikely To Trade De’Aaron Fox After Lackluster NBA Finals Performance

According to O’Connor, the Spurs may not find a suitor for Fox, considering the stacked draft class this year and his current contract situation.

“The problem with a De’Aaron Fox trade is: Who wants Fox?,” he wrote on X. “Most teams that need a PG are gonna draft one. This class is loaded with guards. Teams that would trade for one will prefer the younger and cheaper Ja Morant. There’s a chance San Antonio is just stuck with Fox.”

The Spurs will be paying Fox $51,033,600 next season, with the amount increasing progressively in succeeding seasons.

Fox was the starting point guard for the Spurs throughout the playoffs, yet his numbers were lackluster, especially in the NBA Finals. He averaged 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game in the championship series, while shooting a dreadful 34.3% from the field and 25.0% from the 3-point line.

Fox had seven points on 3 of 15 shooting from the field, along with five assists in 37 minutes on the floor in Game 5. Fox also had looks late in the game, but bungled numerous jumpers. The Spurs were outscored 29-18 by the Knicks.

Spurs Urged To Trade De’Aaron Fox

Dylan Harper has been a brilliant guard for the Spurs throughout the playoffs, often overshadowing De’Aaron Fox.

For many, including ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, the Spurs should depart from Fox and give the keys to the offense to Harper, who has been the team’s backup point guard throughout the year.

“They’re going to have to find another place for him. Number 1, he makes too much money,” Perkins said. “Number 2, he’s getting in the way of Dylan Harper. That spot belongs to Dylan Harper.”

Harper will only be entering his second season next year, yet he has shown that he can be a reliable point guard for the team.

Harper put up 18.0 points per game on nearly 50% shooting from the field in the five-game NBA Finals. He had 25 points in Game 5.

It remains to be seen how the Spurs would adjust their rotation next season, considering Harper’s leap and Fox’s possible contract situation.

For now, Fox is looking to build on the experience of losing in the NBA Finals.

“Continue to work together, continue to get better, obviously as individuals and as a team,” Fox said after Game 5. “Our first time really going through something like this. It’s definitely something to build off of. Obviously, champions are made before you win a championship.”

The Spurs are expected to improve from this season, led by Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Harper.