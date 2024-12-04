Blockbuster Trade Proposals Lands 2-Time MVP With Spurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo would be an ideal addition for the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have a bright future. Victor Wembanyama has all the tools to become the best player in the world. And the recent addition of Stephon Castle in the 2024 NBA draft already looks to be a steal.

However, eventually, the Spurs must start making moves to position their roster for contention. Wembanyama may be in his sophomore season, but he’s already capable of being a serious postseason threat.

According to a recent trade proposal from Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Spurs could become a potential destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the deal could only work if the two-time MVP chooses to leave the Milwaukee Bucks. Buckley’s trade proposal looks like this:

Spurs receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham, Zach Collins, a 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected, via CHI), a 2027 first-round pick (via ATL), a 2030 first-round pick (via DAL), a 2031 first-round pick (via MIN) and a 2026 first-round pick swap (via ATL)

“If Milwaukee is forced to trade Antetokounmpo, it will surely demand a mountain of trade assets, which considerably thins his list of realistic landing spots,” Buckley reasoned. “…The Spurs, meanwhile, have simultaneously stockpiled assets while fueling the growth of budding superstar Victor Wembanyama. They still aren’t ready to be considered even shadow contenders, but add a megastar of Antetokounmpo’s ilk to the mix, and they might surge all the way to heavyweight-contender status.”

Giannis, 29, is firmly in his prime. If the Bucks are unable to offer him a chance at contending for championships, it makes sense for him to look elsewhere. A partnership of Giannis and Wembanyama would be devastating. Both players have the upside as elite two-way stars.

Giannis Would Have to Request a Trade

According to Marc Stein, writing in a Nov. 10 edition of ‘The SteinLine Newsletter,’ Giannis would need to push for a trade. Milwaukee won’t trade their star unless they’re forced into a corner. As such, Giannis would need to be the driving force behind his departure.

“It is understood quite clearly in 29 other front offices that Antetokounmpo is only ever going to be made available for trade if he pushes for it,” Stein reported via his SteinLine Newsletter. “But a handful of teams out there have certainly begun planning for such an eventuality — and, in some cases, have already let the Bucks know that they will be ready to talk trade if team officials ever reach that point — even if Milwaukee has zero interest in such discussions as we speak.”

After a sluggish start to the season, the Bucks have begun stringing wins together. Doc Rivers’ team continues to climb the Eastern Conference. If Milwaukee continues to improve, the chances of Giannis leaving the franchise become incredibly slim.

Wembanyama Continues to Impress

Wembanyama has played in 18 games this season. He’s averaging 23.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.4 blocks. He’s on track to make an All-Star team and an All-Defensive team. There’s no doubt that he will become a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the near future.

He might not be there yet, but Wembanyama will eventually be capable of leading a contending team on his own. However, adding Giannis to the mix would ensure he gets a helping hand from one of the best players in the world. It would also ensure Wembanyama starts stacking postseason experience, which could be invaluable.

In truth, landing Giannis is nothing more than a pipe dream. However, if he does ever become available, not many franchises can match what the Spurs have in terms of trade assets. As such, they’re a team to watch whenever a star player hits the market.