Brain Doctor Reveals What’s Next For Young San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs’ young core experienced their first heartbreak as they conceded the 2026 NBA championship to the New York Knicks after five games.

The Spurs’ future remains bright, nevertheless, as they are expected to still have the likes of Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper for years to come.

It is safe to say that this team would only get better from here.

Brain doctor Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, MD, also believes the Spurs are due for greater things, considering their collective age and timeline.

In her thread on X, Verduzco-Gutierrez thinks the Spurs would mature from the experience they had this year and the pressure they had to face in the playoffs.

“The @Spurs lost the NBA Finals last night. But as a brain physician, I see something else,” she wrote. “The youngest starting five in conference finals history (average age 22 years, 346 days) just made a run in the NBA Finals. At 22, the brain is still under construction.”

“The prefrontal cortex, which helps with decision-making, strategic thinking, emotional regulation, & adapting under pressure, continues maturing into the late 20s. White matter connections that make the brain faster and more efficient continue developing for years afterward.”

San Antonio Spurs Are About To Peak

Verduzco-Gutierrez said the Spurs are just about to hit their neurological prime, which would coincide with their physical peak.

She added that there is a lot to expect from the core players, including some great things.

“We often talk about athletes reaching their physical prime,” she said. “What fascinates me is that some aspects of their neurological prime may still be ahead of them. Their brains are still building the neural connections that support elite performance.”

“What we watched this season may not have been the finished product. It may have been a glimpse of what’s coming. The future is bright in San Antonio.”

The Spurs’ top three players are all under 22 years old. Wembanyama is currently 22 years old, Castle is 21, and Harper is 20.

Aside from the three, they still have valuable veterans such as De’Aaron Fox (28), Julian Champagnie (24), Sixth Man of the Year Keldon Johnson (26), and Devin Vassell (25). The team also has 20-year-old Carter Bryant, who has shown defensive chops in the playoffs

Victor Wembanyama Thinks This Is The Biggest Lesson Of His Life

Victor Wembanyama has been the alpha of the Spurs since he came to the team in 2023. The loss for the team meant that it was the biggest learning experience they could have, according to him.

“I think that doesn’t compare to anything before. This is the biggest lesson of my life, the biggest learning moment,” he said. “I’m learning more than any other time in my life before.”

“It’s painful, but I’m not running away from that. I’m using that to fuel me. … As I said, this is the biggest lesson of my life. As a team, there’s no better experience than what we just lived.”

The Spurs are seen to be in the hunt for the title in the foreseeable future as long as they retain their core.