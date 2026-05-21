Spurs’ Carter Bryant Bathroom Moment Goes Viral During Game 2 Vs Thunder

San Antonio Spurs‘ rookie Carter Bryant played ten minutes in the team’s Game 2 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday. Still, nothing he did on the court overshadowed a viral moment of the young wing in the bathroom during the game.

In a video that has since circulated online, Bryant was seen using a public bathroom in the Thunder arena during the game.

The Spurs’ rookie failed to score and only recorded one rebound, one block, one steal, and two turnovers in the game, but his off-court moment caught way more attention than anything he did in San Antonio’s Game 2 loss.

Carter Bryant Bathroom Moment Goes Viral

In a video first posted on TikTok by Thunder fan Keith Hilliary, Bryant was seen in a public bathroom mid-game.

It remains unknown when in the Spurs vs Thunder game Bryant’s viral bathroom moment occurred, and some have even speculated the mid-game video was made by artificial intelligence, but nobody from the San Antonio franchise have commented or confirmed anything about Bryant’s mid-game bathroom break.

For now, the video appears to be real, and users commended the young rookie for washing his hands, despite the fact that his team was in the middle of one of their most important games of the season.

“Made sure his hands were squeaky clean tho,” Bleacher Report wrote as they reposted the viral Bryant bathroom video.

While more details have yet to emerge, Bryant’s moment in the Spurs’ Game 2 loss is reminiscent of Derrick Rose pulling a similar move when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former MVP used a urinal after a game, which also caught the attention of fans.

Bryant’s viral bathroom moment was his highlight of the night, at least from an online perspective. Still, the Spurs lost Game 2, and with their injuries to De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, Bryant might see more playing time for San Antonio as their series against Oklahoma City goes on.

Who Is Carter Bryant on The Spurs?

Bryant is a rookie who was selected 14th overall by the Spurs in the 2025 NBA Draft after he played one season at the University of Arizona.

Compared to some of the Spurs’ other young stars, Bryant was a bit further down on the depth chart. He has explosive athleticism, but remains a bit of a raw talent, something San Antonio has been working on through the course of the year.

Play

In 71 games in the regular season, Bryant averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 0.2 steals on 40.8% shooting in 11.5 minutes per night. In 12 playoff games, he’s averaging close to those same numbers, but with a higher shooting percentage. However, Bryant failed to score or even take a shot for the Spurs in Game 2 amid his bathroom moment.

He has the potential to be a high-level player, but at this point in his career, he remains a reserve three-and-D wing for the Spurs, but has shown the ability to guard top-tier opponents, which he’ll likely be asked to do more against the Thunder.