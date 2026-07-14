Young Spurs Player Makes Honest Statement About Victor Wembanyama Extension

The San Antonio Spurs officially signed Victor Wembanyama to a five-year contract extension on July 10.

Wembanyama took a pay cut to help the Spurs in the future, especially when his fellow young players are up for their respective extensions. He inked a $252 million contract, though he could have earned as much as $303 million, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Weiss, Wemby’s extension might be the last straw for the NBPA to open up conversation regarding the second apron in the next CBA negotiations.

Spurs Forward Shares Reaction to Victor Wembanyama’s Extension

Victor Wembanyama is coming off the best season of his career so far, leading the San Antonio Spurs back to the NBA Finals. They came up short against the New York Knicks, but they gained valuable experience.

Wemby also finished third in MVP behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. His new contract was well-deserved, though taking a pay cut didn’t come as a surprise to teammate Carter Bryant.

“I don’t think anybody was surprised on that in terms of the type of person he is,” Bryant said at the 2026 NBA Summer League, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. “He’s a winner, so whatever he can do to make the team better, that’s what he’s going to do every time.”

The Spurs’ roster is going to be very expensive in a few years, with Wemby’s new contract and De’Aaron Fox‘s four-year extension kicking in next season. Stephon Castle is extension eligible next summer, while Carter and Dylan Harper will need to get paid in two years.

Fox has already been linked to a potential trade, but his performance in the NBA Finals and his massive contract could have affected his value. Castle proved that he could be an elite two-way player, while Harper has superstar potential.

Rich Paul’s View on Wemby’s Extension

In an appearance on the NightCap Show with Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson and Joe Johnson, LeBron James’ agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul shared his take on Victor Wembanyama’s extension.

Paul congratulated Wemby for his new massive contract, saying that the San Antonio Spurs superstar was one of few players capable of taking a $50 million pay cut. However, the agent is not a fan of other players being urged to ask to take them.

“The way I look at things has always been, you guys aren’t going to play forever,” Paul said, via Sporting News. “I don’t know if you’re going to play five years, seven years, 10 years, 14. And at some point, you know, your value doesn’t stay consistent or doesn’t increase. Most people’s value decreases, especially after the year five or six, sometimes seven.”

It will be interesting to see if Wembanyama’s contract will lead to a potential change in the next collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and NBPA.