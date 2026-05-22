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Charles Barkley’s “I’ve Been Kissed Harder” Comment on Victor Wembanyama Has NBA Fans Losing It

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Charles Barkley reacts on Inside the NBA after Cavaliers collapse against Knicks
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NBA analyst Charles Barkley reacts during a broadcast following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 1 collapse against the New York Knicks.

Another day, another hilarious soundbite from legendary NBA insider Charles Barkley. The Inside the NBA analyst pushed back hard on complaints about Oklahoma City’s physical defense on San Antonio Spurs‘ center Victor Wembanyama during game two of the Western Conference Finals. But how he said is what had fans shaking their heads.

“You people at home and on TV talking about they were physical with Victor Wembanyama, man — y’all need to stop it,” he said. “I’ve been kissed harder… Was he physical putting a body on him? Sure. But come on. That little stuff Isaiah Hartenstein was doing? I love Hartenstein, but he was just putting a body on Wemby. It wasn’t overly aggressive. There were no excessive fouls. So, for you people thinking that’s physicality, y’all need to shut the hell up.”

Take a listen:

After Wembanyama’s 41-point, 24-rebound Game 1, the Thunder expanded Isaiah Hartenstein’s role in Game 2, helping hold Wembanyama to 21 points, 17 rebounds, and just two free throws.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs’ Postseason

De'Aaron Fox injury update, San Antonio Spurs, Dylan Harper, Spurs starting lineup, Spurs vs Thunder Game 2, Spurs betting odds, Spurs vs Thunder odds, Victor Wembanyama Spurs Finals odds

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MAY 12: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts before Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center on May 12, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Spurs took game one in the series, but the Thunder tied it up with a win in game two. Now the series goes to San Antonio with the Spurs looking to defend home court.

San Antonio has not won a title since the 2013-14 season when they beat the LeBron James led Miami Heat in five games. The 12-year drought is the franchise’s longest since winning its first championship in the 1998-99 season.

That first title was in five games agains the New York Knicks, who the Spurs could meet again in this year’s finals matchup. The Knicks took a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Alex Shoemaker Alex Shoemaker is a seasoned sports journalist and digital content strategist with more than a decade of experience in newsrooms and digital media. He has covered a wide range of sports, including March Madness, the Olympic Trials, and local high school athletics. He began his journalism career covering high school and community sports, developing a reputation for sharp storytelling and precise design that earned awards for both writing and pagination. More about Alex Shoemaker

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Charles Barkley’s “I’ve Been Kissed Harder” Comment on Victor Wembanyama Has NBA Fans Losing It

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