Charles Barkley’s “I’ve Been Kissed Harder” Comment on Victor Wembanyama Has NBA Fans Losing It

Another day, another hilarious soundbite from legendary NBA insider Charles Barkley. The Inside the NBA analyst pushed back hard on complaints about Oklahoma City’s physical defense on San Antonio Spurs‘ center Victor Wembanyama during game two of the Western Conference Finals. But how he said is what had fans shaking their heads.

“You people at home and on TV talking about they were physical with Victor Wembanyama, man — y’all need to stop it,” he said. “I’ve been kissed harder… Was he physical putting a body on him? Sure. But come on. That little stuff Isaiah Hartenstein was doing? I love Hartenstein, but he was just putting a body on Wemby. It wasn’t overly aggressive. There were no excessive fouls. So, for you people thinking that’s physicality, y’all need to shut the hell up.”

Take a listen:

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After Wembanyama’s 41-point, 24-rebound Game 1, the Thunder expanded Isaiah Hartenstein’s role in Game 2, helping hold Wembanyama to 21 points, 17 rebounds, and just two free throws.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs’ Postseason

The Spurs took game one in the series, but the Thunder tied it up with a win in game two. Now the series goes to San Antonio with the Spurs looking to defend home court.

San Antonio has not won a title since the 2013-14 season when they beat the LeBron James led Miami Heat in five games. The 12-year drought is the franchise’s longest since winning its first championship in the 1998-99 season.

That first title was in five games agains the New York Knicks, who the Spurs could meet again in this year’s finals matchup. The Knicks took a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.