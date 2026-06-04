David Robinson’s 1999 Spurs Title Gets Fresh Spotlight Against Knicks

David Robinson’s first NBA championship is back in the spotlight as the San Antonio Spurs meet the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals again.

The matchup gives San Antonio a direct callback to 1999, when Robinson and Tim Duncan led the Spurs past the Knicks for the first title in franchise history. Robinson was already the face of the franchise by then, but the 1999 Finals gave his Spurs career the breakthrough moment it had been missing.

That history matters again because the Spurs are back on the Finals stage against the same opponent. For longtime San Antonio fans, Spurs-Knicks is not just a new championship series. It is also a reminder of the title that changed the franchise.

Robinson, nicknamed “The Admiral,” is now 60 years old. He was listed at 7-foot-1 and 250 pounds when he played. He was born on August 6, 1965, attended Navy and was selected by the Spurs with the No. 1 pick in the 1987 NBA draft.

San Antonio Spurs Legend David Robinson’s NBA Finals Legacy Is Back in Focus

Robinson’s most important Finals moment came in 1999, when the Spurs defeated the Knicks in five games to win the franchise’s first NBA championship.

That title changed how the Spurs were viewed. Before Duncan and Robinson broke through, San Antonio had been a strong regular-season team still searching for its first NBA crown. The 1999 championship gave the franchise a new identity and launched the Spurs’ long run as one of the NBA’s defining teams.

Robinson was no longer the only star by then. Duncan had arrived as the No. 1 pick in 1997 and quickly became the Spurs’ primary offensive force. But Robinson remained essential as a defensive anchor, veteran leader and frontcourt partner in the “Twin Towers” era.

The current Spurs-Knicks Finals matchup brings that story back naturally. San Antonio’s first championship came against New York. Now the Spurs’ next generation is facing the Knicks with another title at stake.

Robinson’s career is also a useful reminder of how rare the Spurs’ big-man lineage has been. Few franchises have moved from one Hall of Fame-caliber big man to another the way San Antonio did with Robinson and Duncan. Wembanyama’s rise has revived that comparison, even if his career is still in its early stages.

David Robinson Rings/Championships

David Robinson won two NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs.

His titles came in 1999 and 2003. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame lists Robinson as a two-time NBA champion, 10-time NBA All-Star, 1995 NBA MVP and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

The 1999 ring was the breakthrough. Robinson and Duncan formed one of the league’s most imposing frontcourts, and San Antonio defeated New York to win its first championship.

The 2003 ring served as Robinson’s farewell. He retired after the Spurs defeated the New Jersey Nets in the NBA Finals, going out as a champion in his final season.

That ending remains one of the cleaner exits for an all-time great. Robinson did not bounce around the league or chase one more ring elsewhere. He spent his entire career with the Spurs, won two titles and retired with his legacy tied completely to San Antonio.

Robinson’s championship count also understates his larger résumé. He won the 1995 NBA MVP award, was the 1992 Defensive Player of the Year and became one of the defining centers of the 1990s. NBA.com’s legends profile describes him as one of the NBA’s greatest big men and notes that he averaged 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks during his career.

David Robinson Stats

David Robinson’s career stats show why he remains one of the best players in Spurs history.

NBA.com lists Robinson’s career averages at 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The same NBA profile lists him at 7-foot-1, 250 pounds and credits him with 14 years of NBA experience, all with San Antonio.

Robinson was more than a scorer and rebounder. He was one of the league’s premier defensive players, a shot-blocking center with rare mobility and athleticism. His combination of size, speed and discipline made him a difficult matchup on both ends of the floor.

He also produced one of the most famous scoring explosions in NBA history. Robinson scored 71 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 24, 1994, to win the league scoring title on the final day of the regular season. That game remains one of the signature performances of his career.

For Spurs fans, though, Robinson’s legacy is about more than a stat line. He gave the franchise credibility, bridged San Antonio from contender to champion and helped set the culture that Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbili and later Spurs teams carried forward.

Now, with the Spurs back in the Finals against the Knicks, Robinson’s place in that story is front and center again.