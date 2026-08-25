De’Aaron Fox Put On Blast After Spurs Make Decision On Trade Rumors

After a massive missed layup and a few disappointing performances in the 2026 NBA Finals, San Antonio Spurs‘ point guard De’Aaron Fox was the subject of harsh criticism and subsequently mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason.

Along with Fox’s poor outings in the playoffs while dealing with an ankle injury, the quick rise of young guard Dylan Harper behind him in the depth chart has put the veteran guard’s future in San Antonio in question more than ever before, with many urging and believing it would be best for the Spurs to move on from the All-Star after his play in the postseason.

But while publicly, San Antonio has said they plan on keeping Fox for next season, that’s no guarantee he’s on the team this time next year, as trade rumors surrounding the 28-year-old have, and likely will continue, unless he proves worth his new contract extension.

De’Aaron Fox Put On Notice Amid NBA Trade Rumors

Writing for Bleacher Report reacting to the Spurs’ offseason, Zach Buckley’s thoughts on the team’s summer were that ‘De’Aaron Fox has got to go.’

Fox isn’t new to trade rumors, as he’s been floated as a potential departure from San Antonio since the NBA Finals, and even since Harper proved himself as a potential All-NBA guard down the road. However, as Buckley recently wrote, if Fox can’t perform at a level that matches his upcoming four-year, $221 million contract extension, his status on the hot seat will only grow.

“The NBA Finals put the worst kind of spotlight onto Fox. He not only struggled in major moments, he also saw the player right behind him on the depth chart, last summer’s No. 2 pick Dylan Harper, succeed in such a way that everyone wondered why he wasn’t getting more minutes,” Buckley wrote. “The worst read on the situation painted Fox as a $221.7 million obstacle in San Antonio’s path.” Play Fox was also named by Bleacher Report as one of the NBA’s current point guards with the most to prove next season. Along with Harper breathing down his neck, Fox’s postseason play puts a question mark on if he can be the franchise guard for the team moving forward. “Any rational view of San Antonio’s long-term future does not include the version of Fox we saw in the playoffs. Unless he puts together one of the best seasons of his career, it’ll become difficult to see him in the Spurs’ plans beyond this year,” Grant Hughes wrote. Though Fox has made a strong impression as a top-level point guard through the first nine seasons of his NBA career, that doesn’t mean he is safe in San Antonio for the long-term. Spurs Make Starting PG Decision Amid Speculation Despite the Fox trade rumors, by all accounts, the Spurs have maintained that he will be a key piece of the team next season. Speaking earlier in the summer, general manager Brian Wright made that clear. “We have the ultimate faith in De’Aaron and who he is as a player, what he’s been for us and what he means to this team,” Wright said. “And there’s no wavering in that at all…I know he’s approaching this summer as he can continue to improve.”

Even more so, according to two top Spurs insiders, Jared Weiss of The Athletic and Michael C. Wright of ESPN, San Antonio will continue to have Fox in the starting lineup over Harper next year.