De’Aaron Fox Gets Clear News About His Future With San Antonio Spurs

De’Aaron Fox’s future with the San Antonio Spurs has been bleak since his underwhelming performance in the NBA Finals, where they lost to the eventual champions, the New York Knicks, in five games.

On Friday, Fox’s future gets clearer as The Athletic’s Jared Weiss reported the Spurs’ plans for the former All-Star point guard. According to Weiss, the Spurs are looking to rehabilitate Fox’s value as a player next season before looking to potentially ship him to another team, paving the way for the ascent of incoming sophomore guard Dylan Harper.

“There is also an understanding, according to those sources, that Fox is not tradeable on his contract at the moment,” Weiss reported. “And rehabbing his value with a good playoff performance next season will be crucial to an inevitable backcourt succession plan.

Fox underwhelmed in the NBA Finals. Throughout the five-game championship series, he averaged 12.8 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.

It was a far cry from his regular-season performances, where he played 72 games, averaging 18.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game.

De’Aaron Fox’s Backup Dylan Harper Has Been The More Impressive Guard

Fox has been the team’s starting point guard throughout the regular season and the playoffs. Off the bench is Dylan Harper, who impressed in his first season in the NBA.

Harper averaged 18.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field across the five-game NBA Finals.

Many believed Harper should be taking over the role of Fox, following the NBA Finals. But with Fox staying for one more season, Harper may have to wait before the keys are given to him.

Fox is currently locked in on a lucrative four-year, $229 million maximum contract extension with the Spurs.

For the 2026-27 season, Fox is set to earn a base salary of approximately $51 million. His pay will then steadily scale up, reaching $55.1 million in 2027-28, $59.2 million in 2028-29, and $63.3 million during the final year.

De’Aaron Fox Speaks About Future With The San Antonio Spurs After The NBA Finals

De’Aaron Fox got candid about his future with the San Antonio Spurs after the NBA Finals. According to him, the team will continue to build on what they achieved this season without mentioning any brewing trade away from San Antonio.

“Continue to work together, continue to get better, obviously as individuals and as a team,” Fox said after Game 5. “Our first time really going through something like this. It’s definitely something to build off of. Obviously, champions are made before you win a championship.”

The Spurs have been building their roster around Victor Wembanyama over the past two seasons. The Spurs pulled a massive upset in the Western Conference Finals by dethroning the OKC Thunder.

The Spurs are expected to continue to be among the best squads in the Western Conference, alongside the Thunder.

Fox is seen to be the team’s starting point guard again. His performances will now be put into a microscope once more as the team now holds higher expectations.