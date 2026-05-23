De’Aaron Fox Gives Personal Update On Injury After Game 3 Return In Spurs Loss

San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox returned to action in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the OKC Thunder. However, his return did not result in a victory as the Thunder dismantled the Spurs, 123-108, to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Fox, who has a high right ankle sprain, played through the injury in Game 3, oftentimes hobbling while running back on defense. In some instances, he was taken out of the game after appearing to hurt his ankle after contact and non-contact plays.

After the game, Fox got candid about what he is feeling in Game 3, saying that he has been feeling well and is positive for a potential action again in Game 4.

“I feel alright,” he said in front of the media in San Antonio. “I did enough to play so that’s all that matters.”

“Once the pain subsides for a little bit, I felt like I was fine. I was able to move a little bit, so I wanted to still be out there.”

Fox Reflects on Injury Scare Late in Game 3

Fox had his biggest injury scare in the second half of Game 3 after he dived for the ball and his ankle got tangled with Lu Dort’s body. He was limping off the floor from there.

He eventually returned to the court but had noticeably little lift in his play.

Fox opened up about that situation after the game, expressing that it could have been avoided, but it is now something he has to deal with.

“It’s definitely tough. I feel like it’s a play that could’ve been avoidable, but it is what it is,” Fox said about the Dort play. “Obviously, it’s disappointing not being able to be 100%, but I’m able to be out there, so that’s all that matters to me.”

Fox finished with 15 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the field, along with seven rebounds, six assists and four turnovers. He started the game and played 31 minutes in the loss.

Fox’s return is a much-needed boost for the Spurs as they are also ailing from the injury of his backup point guard Dylan Harper, who played through an adductor injury in Game 3.

Spurs Head Coach Lauds Injured Players

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson commended his players for playing through injuries in the team’s Game 3 loss.

“I’m sure they’re beat up. They’re giving us everything they got,” Johnson said. “It’s commendable, the fight they have. It’s that time of the year when guys are playing with more than bumps and bruises, so just tip the cap and ask as much as they can give.”

Fox and Harper were game-time decisions for Game 3. They participated in the team’s pre-game shootaround and warmups and were evaluated to be ready to play in the game.

Fox picked up the injury in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Spurs will need Fox and Harper’s production in Game 4, which will happen on Sunday, May 24.