De’Aaron Fox Announces Major Injury Update Before Game 1 vs Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs received a significant boost just hours before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, as De’Aaron Fox participated in Monday morning’s shootaround and indicated he expects to play despite a sore right ankle.

Fox, who had been listed as questionable on the Spurs’ injury report, tested the ankle during shootaround and expressed optimism about his availability against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Just going through the day, trying to test it out,” Fox said, via the San Antonio Express-News. “I’ll move my pregame up just to make sure.”

The update marks a positive development for San Antonio ahead of a critical series opener on the road.

De’Aaron Fox Injury Update: Spurs Get Encouraging Sign Before Game 1

Fox’s participation in shootaround suggests the Spurs could have their full backcourt intact to begin the Western Conference Finals. The 28-year-old guard has been managing ankle soreness but has yet to miss a game this postseason.

He has played a key role in San Antonio’s playoff run, averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds across 11 games. His ability to create off the dribble and relieve pressure from Victor Wembanyama has been central to the Spurs’ offensive rhythm.

Fox’s availability would allow San Antonio to avoid a major rotation shift at the most important stage of the season.

Had he been unable to go, the Spurs were prepared to lean more heavily on rookie Dylan Harper and veteran Keldon Johnson in expanded backcourt roles.

Spurs Teammates Praise De’Aaron Fox’s Toughness

Fox’s effort to play through injury has not gone unnoticed inside the Spurs locker room.

Following Games 5 and 6 of the previous series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, teammates and coaches praised his willingness to compete despite the ankle issue.

“For him to go out there and put his body on the line, it means so much to us,” Keldon Johnson said, via the San Antonio Express-News. “He’s tough as nails. He really set the tone for us, even though he was on a bum ankle.”

That mentality has helped define San Antonio’s postseason identity, with Fox providing stability and leadership alongside the team’s younger core.

Game 1 Preview: Momentum Meets Health Questions

The Spurs enter the Western Conference Finals after eliminating the Timberwolves in six games, carrying momentum into a matchup against a rested Oklahoma City team.

San Antonio also holds a 4-1 edge over the Thunder across regular season and NBA Cup play, suggesting confidence in the matchup. However, Fox’s health remains a key variable as the series begins.

Even if he plays, his effectiveness will be closely monitored against a Thunder defense built on pace, pressure and perimeter containment.

Victor Wembanyama’s Role Remains Central

Regardless of Fox’s status, the Spurs will continue to lean heavily on Victor Wembanyama as their focal point.

The All-Star big man has anchored both ends of the floor throughout the postseason, providing scoring, rebounding and elite rim protection. If Fox is limited in any capacity, Wembanyama’s offensive burden could increase further.

Still, Fox’s indication that he is “ready to go” offers a clear boost for San Antonio as it looks to set the tone in Game 1.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City, where the Spurs will aim to capitalize on their momentum — now with renewed optimism surrounding their starting backcourt.