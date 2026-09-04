Spurs Swap De’Aaron Fox For $112M Star 3-And-D Wing In Blockbuster Trade Idea

After a disappointing outing in the 2026 NBA Finals, De’Aaron Fox of the San Antonio Spurs has been subject to trade rumors, as many believe the team should move on from the point guard to bring in new talent and make way for second-year rising star Dylan Harper.

Though the Spurs have said publicly that they have no plans to trade Fox, the speculation remains, as the franchise still has a chance to move the 28-year-old and replace him with another big name.

Writing for Bleacher Report, Grant Hughes put those rumors of Fox’s uncertain future in San Antonio into reality, as in a new blockbuster trade idea, the writer has the Spurs swapping the point guard and a massive haul of draft picks for one of the best young 3-and-D forwards in the NBA, Trey Murphy III, as well as one of the team’s former players.

Blockbuster Spurs Trade Idea Swaps De’Aaron Fox For Trey Murphy

In his recent mock trade idea, Hughes lays out a massive package the Spurs could send out to the New Orleans Pelicans to bring in a player consistently rumored to be on the move over the past few years in Murphy.

Here’s the huge trade he put out:

San Antonio Spurs Acquire: Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray

New Orleans Pelicans Acquire: De’Aaron Fox, Luke Kornet, 2027 first-round pick (via ATL), 2028 first-round swap (via BOS), 2030 first-round pick, 2031 first-round swap (via SAC), 2027 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick (NOP’s own), 2029 second-round pick (NOP’s own)

Despite Murphy being rumored to have trade interest from other teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, if the Spurs are willing to move a package like this, highlighted by Fox, Kornet, and picks, it’s likely the best group of assets they could get back for their 26-year-old star.

This past season with New Orleans, Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals on 47/37.9/88.6 shooting splits in 66 games. He has been deemed one of the top trade prospects in the NBA over the past year, and while he’s only played 10 total career playoff games, he could be the player to help San Antonio get over the hump and win a championship.

Why San Antonio Makes This Massive Move

Despite Fox arriving in San Antonio at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, his future with the team is up in the air than ever before. Though he was dealing with an ankle injury, the point guard’s disappointing showing in the Finals against the New York Knicks, his $221 million contract extension is about to kick in, and Harper waiting in the wings all make him a strong candidate to be traded should the Spurs feel they need more talent on the wings.

They already have Harper and Stephon Castle in the backcourt, a duo that could be together for the next decade plus. They also have NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama. All they need is another scoring threat and strong defender, and that’s exactly who they can find in Murphy.

As Hughes wrote, this Fox trade idea is a no-brainer for the Spurs.

“Combine Fox’s somewhat injury-related flop, his cap-clogging salary and a larger set of data showing San Antonio is more likely to reach its apex without him, and you’ve got the more thorough case for moving him,” he wrote.

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“In this deal, San Antonio clears the runway for Harper and Castle to fly, adds a deadly shooter with great size in Murphy and onboards an old friend in Murray who’ll be far better suited for third-guard duties than Fox and his $50 million salary.”

San Antonio also gives up just one of their own first-round picks in this trade idea. They have a ton of draft assets, and if moving them means bringing in a star like Murphy, coming off the two best seasons of his NBA career, this move automatically makes them the strongest team in the West, if not the league as a whole, if they weren’t already. They would have to move Kornet and bring in Murray’s expiring contract, a player the front office has moved on before. Still, if it means adding one of the best 3-and-D wings in the NBA, it feels worth the price. It Makes Sense For The Pelicans Too Additionally, for the Pelicans, a change of scenery for both Murphy and Murray might be best for all. Murphy has been on the trade block for a while, but New Orleans hasn’t received any offers they feel accurately compensate them for their star wing.

However, adding Fox and the Spurs’ draft future could be the exact package they are looking for. They add a veteran guard next to their rising stars in Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, while also loading up on first-round picks.

“Murphy is a high-end wing, but Fox was an All-Star last season and would be a veteran first option for a Pelicans team that seems committed to winning this year,” Hughes wrote on why this Fox trade idea makes sense for New Orleans.