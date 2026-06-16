De’Aaron Fox Accused Of Unfollowing Spurs On Social Media

All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox is still being criticized for having an all-time bad NBA Finals that caused the San Antonio Spurs to lose in embarrassing fashion. Fox going to a layup with a 1-point lead in the final 15 seconds of Game 3 saw OG Anunoby blocking him and winning the New York Knicks coming back from a 29-point deficit. The aftermath of this embarrassing moment saw Fox shooting 3 for 15 in Game 5 to contribute to another blown lead.

NBA fans have been calling out Fox and blaming him for the Spurs losing a 4-1 series where they held a double-digit lead in every game. Popular social media pages have discovered that Fox recently unfollowed the Spurs on Instagram:

A lot of chatter has started about San Antonio trying to trade Fox this offseason due to his massive contract extension coming soon. Both Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle have emerged as better guards this postseason. The younger age and cheaper contracts also make them far more valuable in the long-term picture.

Fox being traded is a discussion that will exist all summer, but it will be hard to see other teams wanting such a big contract. The image of Fox is worse than ever after he was viewed as the biggest problem for the Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Does This Mean De’Aaron Fox Is Getting Traded?

The biggest takeaway from this is that Fox and the Spurs could be at odds after the postseason finally ended. Other social media users chimed in that Fox’s wife also unfollowed San Antonio on Instagram to wonder if they were anticipating a move.

However, Fox talked about wanting to be there and being excited for the future after the NBA Finals elimination. The Spurs making the NBA Finals with their core stars being so young and Victor Wembanyama having such a deep run in just his third NBA season are great signs for the franchise.

The problem is that Fox no longer feels as important since he was their biggest issue and he will be making huge money right when they’ll have to extend their young stars. Regardless, Fox could have just unfollowed the team to get basketball out of his mind after a devastating elimination. If Fox gets traded or not, social media has little to do with it.

De’Aaron Fox Has Done This Before

Other commenters claimed that Fox unfollowed the Sacramento Kings shortly before he requested a trade from the franchise. Fox wasn’t going to extend his deal and specifically asked to get traded to the Spurs for an ideal situation.

Former teammate Domantas Sabonis was unfollowed right after Fox got traded to show that they didn’t get along as much as everyone assumed. History shows that Fox unfollowing San Antonio could be mean something.

Unfortunately, there is no way to confirm that unless he gets mentioned in substantial trade talks rather than early offseason media speculation. Fox will have a lot of pressure on him next season to play at a high level after this NBA Finals harmed his reputation.