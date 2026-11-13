Spurs Dejounte Murray Trade Pitch Reunites Guard in San Antonio

Dejounte Murray reportedly wants out of New Orleans, and the San Antonio Spurs have an intriguing opportunity to reunite with their former All-Star while addressing a growing roster dilemma.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday, November 13, that Murray wants a trade from the Pelicans. His agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, and New Orleans officials have begun working toward a resolution, according to the report.

For San Antonio, an original trade proposal involving De’Aaron Fox could accomplish considerably more than bringing back a familiar face. It could also give the Spurs another elite defender and create a clearer path for Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle.

There is no indication that the Spurs and Pelicans are discussing such a deal. But a hypothetical trade involving Murray, Herb Jones and Fox passes ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine.

Spurs Trade Pitch Sends De’Aaron Fox to Pelicans for Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones

Under the proposed trade, San Antonio would send Fox to New Orleans in exchange for Murray and Jones.

Spurs receive: Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones

Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones Pelicans receive: De’Aaron Fox

According to ESPN’s Trade Machine, the proposed transaction is financially successful, with the Spurs acquiring approximately $47.7 million in salary while sending out Fox’s $49.8 million contract.

The machine also projects a five-win improvement for San Antonio and a five-win decline for New Orleans, although those estimates are based on player efficiency ratings rather than a comprehensive assessment of either team’s roster.

For the Spurs, the larger appeal involves roster construction.

Fox remains an accomplished scorer, but his four-year contract and San Antonio’s investment in Harper and Castle raise questions about the long-term backcourt rotation.

Murray would provide a veteran ball-handler without requiring the Spurs to maintain the same financial commitment to Fox. Jones, meanwhile, would add positional size, defensive versatility and another proven option alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Jones was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team in 2023-24 and signed a three-year, $68 million extension in July 2025. His contract could make him a useful long-term piece or an attractive asset in future trade negotiations.

Convincing New Orleans to include Jones, however, would be the biggest obstacle. NBA insider Marc Stein reported in October that the Pelicans had maintained a high asking price for Jones and Trey Murphy III.

Dejounte Murray Trade Request Opens Door for Spurs Reunion

Murray’s best individual NBA season came during his first stint with San Antonio.

In 2021-22, Murray averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and a league-leading 2.0 steals per game, earning his first All-Star selection.

The Spurs traded Murray to the Atlanta Hawks that offseason, and he eventually landed in New Orleans in 2024.

His Pelicans tenure has been complicated by injuries, including a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in January 2025. Murray returned late in the 2025-26 season and has continued working his way back.

Now 30, Murray would return to a considerably different Spurs organization, one built around Wembanyama and an emerging young backcourt.

He would not necessarily reclaim his former position as San Antonio’s primary offensive creator. Instead, his value could come from facilitating the offense, defending opposing guards and providing veteran support as Harper and Castle take on larger responsibilities.

That arrangement would require Murray to accept a different role than the one he occupied during his All-Star season.

And there is another complication: ESPN’s Michael C. Wright reported Thursday that San Antonio plans to play out the season with its current roster, despite possessing substantial trade assets.

The Spurs have no immediate need to force a move. But Murray’s reported request adds another name to the trade market, and the chance to acquire Jones makes the proposed Fox deal worth examining.

San Antonio would sacrifice Fox’s offensive production and star power in exchange for a more versatile roster and additional flexibility in its backcourt.

Whether New Orleans would accept that exchange without further compensation is another matter entirely.