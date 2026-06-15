Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon Named Trade Target For San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs fell short of winning the 2026 NBA championship, losing to the New York Knicks in five games. They head to the offseason looking for ways to improve their roster around Victor Wembanyama.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Spurs need a power forward who can do a lot of things. From shooting to defending to finishing at the rim, it’s the next step for a franchise with a very young core.

Buckley suggested Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon as a potential trade target this summer.

“The Nuggets would presumably prefer to keep Gordon, their uber-valuable Swiss Army knife, but the Spurs could dangle the kind of trade package that makes them reconsider that stance,” Buckley wrote. “And one might argue they should, since a big, physical forward who can finish, shoot, create and defend could be exactly what this roster needs to clear that final hurdle.”

However, ESPN’s Bobby Marks thought differently and put a stretch four as one of the Spurs’ main needs this summer. Gordon isn’t known for his shooting, but he shot 41.3% from 3-point range in the past two seasons.

Is Aaron Gordon Available For Trade?

NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that the teams around the league are going to monitor Aaron Gordon.

The Denver Nuggets are prioritizing Peyton Watson‘s new contract, but they have to shed some salary before making it happen. Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson are trade candidates, but it seems like Gordon has the most interest.

Speaking in a press conference after the Nuggets’ early first-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, team president Josh Kroenke confirmed that only Nikola Jokic is untouchable this offseason.

“I think everything’s on the table outside of trading Nikola,” Kroenke said, via Fadeaway World. “I think we need to have running it back as a possibility. I think this season was, in a lot of ways, the season that never was because this group never fully got a chance to show any kind of rhythm.”

With that said, it won’t be surprising if the Nuggets entertain offers for Gordon. The 31-year-old forward is entering the first year of a three-year, $103.6 million extension.

Aaron Gordon This Season

Another issue for Aaron Gordon is his health, dealing with multiple hamstring injuries since last year’s playoffs. He played in just 36 games this season, averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He only suited up in three of the Nuggets’ six playoff games.

Gordon shot 49.7% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range. The Nuggets still finished third in the West despite limited production from him. Peyton Watson stepped up big time in his absence until his own hamstring issues late in the regular season.