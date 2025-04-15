Spurs Have 2nd-Best Odds to Land $194 Million Star in Blockbuster Trade

The San Antonio Spurs have the second-best odds to land Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant in a potential blockbuster trade this summer.

Their in-state rival Houston Rockets are the betting favorites at Bovada at +120, while the Spurs are tied with the Golden State Warriors at +325. The other potential landing spots for Durant are the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat, who are all tied as longshots at +700.

Durant’s future, along with Bradley Beal, will come to focus this summer as the Suns look to re-tool around Devin Booker after they failed to make the playoffs amid championship expectations. Their disastrous season led to the firing of Mike Budenholzer, the second champion coach to get the pink slip in consecutive years after Frank Vogel, who fared better last year.

The Suns will be having a new head coach for the fourth time in as many seasons since Mat Ishbia bought the franchise in 2023. They nearly traded Durant back to the Warriors at the trade deadline. But Durant nixed the deal when he learned about it.

The Suns are expected to revisit trade talks involving Durant this summer, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Phoenix is expected to engage in trade conversations involving Durant and will have discussions on the future of Beal, according to sources. Multiple teams will seriously pursue Durant, who finished another stellar season, and the franchise is expected to work with Durant and his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman on the next landing spot for the future Hall of Famer,” Charania wrote.

Durant has one year left on his four-year, $194 million contract. He is due for $54.7 million next season.

Kevin Durant, Spurs Had ‘Mutual Interest’

Charania reported on April 2 that the Spurs were among the five teams with whom Durant had mutual interest if he were to be traded.

“Back at the NBA trade deadline, there was a list of teams that there was mutual interest with Kevin Durant,” Charania said on “The Pat MacAfee Show” at the time. “Those teams, from my understanding, are Minnesota, that’s New York, Houston, San Antonio and Miami.

“Those are the types of teams, from my understanding, that had interest then, and I expect them all to be in the mix this offseason. But the biggest thing to keep an eye on for all NBA fans and fans of those teams is: How does your team finish in the playoffs? How do the playoffs go? Because that’s going to really determine who feels like they’re a Kevin Durant away.”

The Spurs did not qualify for the playoffs as their doomed season was marred by longtime head coach Gregg Popovich’s mild stroke and the season-ending injuries to top stars Victor Wembanyama (deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder) and De’Aaron Fox (left-hand surgery).

A potential Big 3 of Wembanyama, Durant and Fox could install the Spurs as one of the favorites in the West next season.

Spurs Viewed as Ideal Suns’ Trade Partner

The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin named the Rockets and the Spurs as the two teams that “make sense as trade partners for first-round picks.”

“Sources informed The Republic the most ideal return on a Durant trade is regaining three first-round picks and a young player as part of a multi-team deal tied to getting under the second apron,” Rankin wrote.

The Rockets have control of three of the Suns’ next three first-round picks and a deep group of young prospects, including the underutilized No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard.

On the other hand, the Spurs also have six of their own picks through 2031 and first-round picks from Atlanta (unprotected in 2025 and 2027) and Boston (top-one protected, with a swap option in 2028). Additionally, they have a first-round pick from Sacramento (with a swap option in 2031) and a most favorable first-round pick between Dallas and Minnesota (top-one protected, with a swap option in 2030).