Spurs Star Dylan Harper’s Rookie Card Sells for $2.88 Million in Historic Auction

Cooper Flagg owned the biggest headline from Fanatics Collect’s September auction. But the card tied to the player across the floor from him on opening night brought $2.88 million.

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper’s one-of-one Rookie Debut Patch Autograph sold for that amount, including buyer’s premium, after 57 bids, according to Fanatics’ completed auction listing. The company says it is the highest price ever paid for a Harper card.

The detail connecting the two sales is on the cards themselves. Harper and Flagg both wore their NBA Debut patches on October 22, 2025, when the Spurs beat the Dallas Mavericks 125-92. Harper scored 15 points in his first NBA game. Now a patch from that jersey sits inside the most expensive card of his young career.

Dylan Harper’s Debut Patch Outpaces Previous Record

Harper’s card comes from 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball, the first NBA release to feature Rookie Debut Patch Autographs. Each one pairs a player’s signature with the special patch worn during his first regular-season game. Harper’s is the only copy of his card.

His auction result also cleared the previous sale record for any Rookie Debut Patch card. Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes’ version sold for $1.11 million in 2025. Harper’s brought more than two and a half times that amount.

Fanatics lists Harper’s card as a PSA 9, with a 10 grade for his autograph. That distinction matters alongside the other major lots: Flagg’s card and Kon Knueppel’s both received PSA 10 card grades. Even without a Gem Mint 10, Harper’s drew a higher final price than Knueppel’s.

The sale gives collectors a substantial public benchmark for Harper at a moment when his career is still taking shape. It does not set a price for every Harper rookie card. This particular one combines an autograph, a patch worn in his first NBA game and a one-of-one designation that no other Harper card can duplicate.

Spurs, Mavericks Debuts Meet Again at Auction

Flagg’s patch from the same Spurs-Mavericks game sold for $8.04 million after 83 bids. Knueppel’s Charlotte Hornets debut patch sold for $2.34 million after 62 bids, according to their Fanatics listings. Together, the three rookie cards brought $13.26 million and surpassed the old Skenes debut patch mark individually.

Flagg’s price was the historic outlier. Harper’s result has its own force: $2.88 million for a Spurs rookie’s card, tied to the night San Antonio beat the player whose auction would command the world’s attention.