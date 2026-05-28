Spurs Cut Ties With Dylan Harper For $150M Scorer In Blockbuster Trade Idea

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: SG Dylan Harper, G/F Devin Vassell

San Antonio would have to send out Harper, who, by all accounts, they are very high on and want to keep for the long term, next to Wembanyama and Castle. However, in this Spurs trade idea, they’d immediately add a number two, or even number one scoring option next to their alien center, someone who has experience and is one of the most consistent guards in the NBA.

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“A three-headed monster at guard of Mitchell, De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle provides a healthy balance of scoring, playmaking and defense. As good as Harper will be one day, Mitchell is the far better player right now and likely will be for the next few years,” Swartz wrote on the blockbuster trade idea. “With the Spurs looking like a championship contender already, Mitchell in San Antonio actually makes a lot of sense.”

Considering Mitchell’s ceiling and what he’s already proven in the league, this might not be a terrible idea for San Antonio. While Harper has shown signs of being an All-Star in the near future, there’s no guarantee he turns into the player the Spurs think he can be.

Still, there are a ton more reasons why San Antonio wouldn’t trade away one of their best young players for Mitchell.

Does This Spurs Trade Idea Really Make Sense?

Though a Mitchell and Wembanyama pairing looks good on paper, there’s a key points that make a Spurs trade idea like this one unlikely.

For one, San Antonio would preferably like to move Fox in a deal like this, as while Mitchell isn’t the same player, he offers similar ball-handling abilities, but spaces the floor much better than the team’s current starting point guard. However, the Cavaliers would likely require Harper in the deal, so they might not listen to offers if the Spurs aren’t willing to put him in a trade.

Additionally, San Antonio appears dead-set on keeping Harper. In previous Spurs trade rumors for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team wasn’t interested in moving their rookie for the two-time MVP, so trading him in a Mitchell deal wouldn’t make sense either. He is a great player, but if the Spurs weren’t ready to move Harper for Antetokounmpo, they won’t do it for Mitchell.

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Going off that, Mitchell is in line for a major contract extension next season, and that’s the type of thing the Spurs are looking to avoid. They have their young core of Wembanyama, Castle, and Harper still on their rookie deals, and that’s a big reason why they are poised to be one of the best teams in the NBA over the next few years.

They have the money to bring in role players right now, but swapping the contracts of Mitchell and Harper would only decrease their timeline as contenders, forcing the front office to make quicker changes with several stars making more than $40 million a year. Just ask the Boston Celtics, a roster like that can only stick together for a few seasons at the most.

The Spurs have arguably the most and best assets in the league, and while adding Mitchell in a blockbuster trade is certainly intriguing, moving Harper, who looks poised for a successful career, doesn’t feel like it’s in the cards.

A big move for a star could be in the future for San Antonio, but while they are currently in the Western Conference Finals in their first full season with this group playing together, they’ll likely give the core of Wembanyama, Fox, Castle, and Harper more time to prove if they can win one or multiple championships together.