Dylan Harper Makes NBA Finals History in Game 1 of Spurs-Knicks

Dylan Harper did not need long to make NBA Finals history.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie guard became the youngest player ever to score 10-plus points in an NBA Finals game during Game 1 against the New York Knicks on June 3, according to ESPN BET. Harper reached the mark in the first quarter, giving the Spurs an immediate lift off the bench in one of the biggest games of his young career.

The Spurs ended up losing to the Knicks 105-95, as Harper finished with 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting and added eight rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Game 1 was still in progress at publication time. Harper’s final stats will be posted when they are official.

Harper, who is 20 years old and was born March 2, 2006, entered the Finals as one of the most intriguing young players in the series. The NBA lists him as a 6-foot-5 rookie guard who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NBA draft by San Antonio.

Harper is not just a young rotation piece getting a ceremonial Finals cameo. He has become a real part of the Spurs’ postseason formula, and his early Game 1 burst was another reminder that San Antonio’s rise is not only about Victor Wembanyama.

Dylan Harper Gave the Spurs Instant Offense in Game 1

Harper’s fast start came at a moment when every possession carried extra weight.

The Spurs entered the Finals favored in Game 1 at home, while the Knicks arrived with serious momentum after an 11-game postseason winning streak, according to Reuters. San Antonio was also coming off a seven-game Western Conference finals battle against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

That made bench production especially important. Finals openers often become feeling-out games, with teams testing matchups and rotations. Harper quickly turned his minutes into something more meaningful.

ESPN BET’s post noted that Harper cashed his 10-plus points prop in six minutes. FanDuel listed Harper’s points prop at 10.5 before Game 1, underscoring that sportsbooks already expected him to have a real scoring role, not just spot minutes.

For the Spurs, that is a major luxury. If Harper can punish second units, attack closeouts and create pressure before the Knicks fully load up on Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio’s offense becomes much harder to flatten over a seven-game series.

Harper’s Record Shows How Fast the Spurs’ Timeline Has Moved

The bigger story is how quickly Harper has gone from draft-night centerpiece to Finals contributor.

Harper was drafted No. 2 overall in 2025 after playing at Rutgers, joining a Spurs core already built around Wembanyama. San Antonio landed Harper with the second pick, giving the Spurs another high-end young creator.

Less than a year later, he is scoring in the NBA Finals.

That is not normal development. Most rookies, even lottery picks, spend their first postseason learning how much more physical, slower and more matchup-specific playoff basketball becomes. Harper has had to learn that while playing meaningful minutes for a team chasing a championship.

His Game 1 scoring also changes the way New York has to defend San Antonio’s bench groups. The Knicks have obvious priorities: contain Wembanyama, make Fox work, and keep the Spurs from turning missed shots into transition chances. Harper becoming an immediate scoring threat adds another problem.

Spurs-Knicks Has More Than One Young Star Storyline

Wembanyama is still the center of the Spurs’ present and future, and he entered the series after averaging 23.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks during the playoffs, according to Reuters.

But Harper’s emergence makes San Antonio more layered.

The Spurs are not relying on one young star and a group of veterans to carry the rest. Harper gives them another player who can bend the defense, get downhill and create offense without every possession running through Wembanyama. That becomes especially important against a Knicks team with strong perimeter defenders and enough size to make San Antonio work late in games.

For New York, the adjustment is simple in theory and difficult in practice: Harper cannot be treated like a rookie who is just happy to be there. If he keeps scoring efficiently, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau will have to decide whether to change matchups, tighten help assignments or live with Harper getting touches while the defense focuses elsewhere.

That is why the record matters beyond the trivia. Harper’s milestone was not an empty number in garbage time. It came early in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, while the Spurs were trying to establish control of the series.

Harper already gave San Antonio something valuable: proof that the Finals stage is not too big for him.