UPDATED: San Antonio Spurs Star Dylan Harper Suffers Apparent Injury in Game 2

San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper left Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with an apparent right hamstring injury, creating another backcourt concern for a team already playing without De’Aaron Fox.

He did not return to the game and the Spurs announced he would be out for the reminder of the game. Since the Spurs have not released additional details about the injury, it is impossible to estimate how long Harper may be held out of action.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic posted during the second half that Harper was “heading back to the locker room after holding his right hamstring landing from a layup that was blocked by SGA.” The Spurs had not immediately announced an official diagnosis or return status at the time of the report.

The play came at a difficult moment for San Antonio, which entered Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder trying to protect a 1-0 series lead after a double-overtime win in the opener. Fox was ruled out before Game 2 because of a right ankle sprain, and the San Antonio Express-News noted that his absence put more pressure on Harper and Stephon Castle in the Spurs’ backcourt.

Dylan Harper Suffered an Apparent Hamstring Injury in the Second Half of Game 2 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder

Harper’s injury concern appeared to involve his right hamstring after a blocked layup attempt by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Until the Spurs provide an official update, the key word is “apparent,” but the immediate image was concerning: Harper grabbed at the back of his right leg and went to the locker room.

That matters because Harper has already taken on a larger postseason role than most rookies are asked to handle. With Fox out, San Antonio has leaned heavily on Castle, Harper and Devin Vassell to create offense, survive Oklahoma City’s pressure and keep Victor Wembanyama from carrying every possession.

Harper played 47 minutes in the Spurs’ Game 1 win, while Castle played 49 and Vassell played 51. Harper delivered 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in that double-overtime victory, giving San Antonio the kind of two-way guard production it needed to steal home-court advantage.

That workload is part of what makes the injury scare so significant. The Spurs were already asking a rookie to play deep playoff minutes against the NBA’s most aggressive defensive team. If Harper is limited or forced to miss time, San Antonio’s ball-handling, transition offense and perimeter defense all become harder to stabilize.

The Spurs also had turnover issues throughout the first game and a half of the series. San Antonio committed 23 turnovers in Game 1, which Oklahoma City turned into 28 points.

Dylan Harper’s All-Rookie Season Made Him a Key Piece for the Spurs

Harper’s injury scare came on the same night his rookie season received league-wide recognition.

The NBA announced the 2025-26 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team on May 20, with Harper joining Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, VJ Edgecombe and Cedric Coward appeared on 93 first-team ballots.

Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds during the regular season for the Spurs. He did that while fitting into a team with established creators and a franchise centerpiece in Wembanyama, rather than posting empty numbers on a rebuilding team.

His postseason production has been even more important. Harper at 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals through 12 playoff games.