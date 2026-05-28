Spurs’ Dylan Harper Reveals New Injury Update, Mindset Ahead of Do-or-Die Game 6 vs. Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs enter Game 6 facing elimination against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but rookie guard Dylan Harper says the team’s mentality has reached another level ahead of the win-or-go-home showdown.

After battling through injuries earlier in the series, Harper revealed he spent the previous day focused on recovery, treatment and film study as the Spurs regrouped following their Game 5 loss.

“Yesterday was film, treatment,” Harper said. “It wasn’t a long day, but it was good. We got in, got out, and I think we all understood the message.”

Dylan Harper Injury Update

The Spurs received encouraging injury news entering Game 6, as neither Harper nor De’Aaron Fox appeared on the injury report despite both dealing with injuries earlier in the series.

Fox missed the first two games while recovering from an ankle injury, while Harper suffered a leg injury scare earlier in the postseason but has continued playing through it.

When asked how he was feeling physically ahead of the elimination game, Harper delivered a positive update.

“Feel good, better yesterday, getting better,” Harper said. “Just trying to progress, get better every day, and just try to get wins.”

The rookie guard’s availability is critical for San Antonio, particularly with the team leaning heavily on its perimeter rotation throughout the playoffs. Harper, the No. 2 overall pick, has averaged 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 16 postseason games.

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Game 6 is All About Responding to Playoff Pressure

Harper acknowledged the physical nature of the series against Oklahoma City and stressed the importance of responding with toughness rather than frustration.

“We got to hit first, and we gotta sustain that,” Harper said. “Both teams are very physical. We both try to impose our will on the game.”

Harper added that the Spurs cannot allow officiating or momentum swings to derail them in an elimination setting.

“I don’t think every game will be called perfectly,” Harper said. “We just gotta fight through that and understand the ebbs and flows of the game and not get down on things we can’t control.”

The playoff atmosphere has also become a learning experience for the rookie. Harper admitted Game 5 presented an environment unlike anything he had previously experienced.

“Game 5 was probably a different atmosphere than I’ve ever been a part of,” Harper said. “I definitely learned from that game.”

Dylan Harper Says Spurs Have ‘New Level’ of Focus

Despite trailing in the series, Harper believes the Spurs have become even more united with their season on the line.

“I think we’re all more doubted,” Harper said. “I think we’re a lot more locked in than before. It’s a new level that we’ve hit because our backs are against the wall.”

Harper also revealed that he received a personal message from Spurs president Gregg Popovich following the loss, emphasizing the urgency of the moment.

“He texted me personally, just like you’ve got to find a way to get the job done,” Harper said.

Now, Harper says the focus is singular entering Game 6.

“The only thing that matters is us winning that game,” Harper said. “We’ve been through a lot of adversity this year, and if there’s any group that can come together as one and get through it, I think it’s us.”

With the Spurs back at home and their season hanging in the balance, Harper believes the team has one final opportunity to prove itself on the postseason stage.