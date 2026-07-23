Dylan Harper Posts ‘Sweat Equity’ Workout Amid Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox Debate

Dylan Harper is not saying anything publicly about the San Antonio Spurs’ looming backcourt decisions. His latest Instagram post still offers a clear indication of how he is approaching them.

Harper shared a series of offseason workout photos this week accompanied by the two-word caption, “Sweat equity.” The images show the Spurs guard stretching, shooting and finishing at the basket inside a gym while wearing Nike basketball shoes.

After a rookie season that ended with Harper pushing for a larger role on an NBA finalist, he is already working toward Year 2.

The timing gives an otherwise routine workout considerably more relevance.

Harper’s emergence during the postseason created a difficult question for the Spurs. Can they continue limiting one of their most dynamic young guards when his best stretches increasingly suggest he deserves greater responsibility?

Dylan Harper Earned a Bigger Year 2 Conversation

Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 22.6 minutes during his rookie season. He shot 50.5% from the field, scored in double figures 43 times and earned All-Rookie First Team honors.

Those numbers alone made the No. 2 pick an important part of San Antonio’s future. What happened in the playoffs accelerated the timeline.

Harper delivered productive minutes throughout the Spurs’ Finals run and frequently supplied the rim pressure, size and downhill creation that their offense needed. His play also placed Johnson’s late-game rotation under greater scrutiny when Fox struggled against the New York Knicks.

NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner specifically highlighted San Antonio’s decision to keep Fox on the floor longer than Harper during the elimination game. The Spurs outscored New York by 5.4 points per 100 possessions with Harper playing during the series but were 8.0 points worse when he sat.

That does not establish that Harper should simply replace Fox. It does establish that San Antonio needs to explore how much more the second-year guard can handle.

Harper’s Instagram caption does not reference Fox, Johnson or the Finals. Reading it as a direct challenge would go beyond what the post supports. But “Sweat equity” is an appropriate theme for a player whose next step will need to be earned within one of the NBA’s deepest young backcourts.

De’Aaron Fox Still Has an Important Spurs Role

The Finals criticism surrounding Fox should not erase what he provided during San Antonio’s rapid rise.

Fox arrived from the Sacramento Kings in 2025 and became one of the experienced voices on an unusually young contender. Before the Finals, he spoke about the Spurs’ attention to detail and the responsibility that comes with playing for a franchise carrying championship expectations.

His championship series, however, featured costly errors and inefficient performances. Fox shot 3-of-15 in the deciding game, and NBA.com characterized the veteran as unreliable during several crucial Finals sequences.

The resulting choice does not have to be Fox or Harper.

San Antonio can start Fox, increase Harper’s minutes and place both guards on the court together for longer stretches. Harper’s 6-foot-5 frame gives Johnson more flexibility than he would have with two smaller lead guards. The Spurs can also stagger their minutes, allowing Harper to control more second-unit possessions before joining Fox, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama in selected closing groups.

That is the real Year 2 test. Harper no longer needs merely to demonstrate that he belongs. He must show that his decision-making, defense and shooting can sustain an expanded role on a team attempting to return to the Finals.

His latest post supplies no formal announcement and no direct response to the backcourt debate. It does show that Harper understands the work has already begun.