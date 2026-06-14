San Antonio Spurs Hit With More Bad News After NBA Finals Loss

The San Antonio Spurs failed to extend the 2026 NBA Finals on Saturday, losing to the New York Knicks in Game 5. The Spurs had another double-digit lead, but they failed to close things as Jalen Brunson exploded for 45 points.

It’s just the start for a young Spurs team that proved doubters wrong, though they made mistakes due to their inexperience. They are here to stay, especially with a core of Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle.

However, it seems like there is more bad news for the Spurs after losing the NBA Finals.

Devin Vassell Deliver Bad Dylan Harper News

Speaking to reporters after the game, Devin Vassell was asked about his thoughts on San Antonio Spurs rookies Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant.

Vassell had nothing but praise for both youngsters, but he revealed Harper’s frustration with his role and minutes in the playoffs.

“Dylan, I think we all knew he was talented,” Vassell said, via BasketNews. “I don’t know anybody, if anybody knew he was talented, probably besides himself. He was upset with playing time and different roles that he was in, but when we needed him most, he stepped up and we have a star in the making. “I know that he’s gonna put so much work into the offseason. It’s not just offensively, but defensively, he’s made a lot of plays. He’s grown so much. And was he 20, 21 years old? I mean, the sky’s the limit for him.”

There’s an argument to be made that Harper was the Spurs’ best player in the NBA Finals. He averaged 18.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in five games on 49.3% shooting from the field.

It’s bad news for the Spurs since Harper appears ready for a bigger role next season. He’s entering his second year and is more than capable of being a starter.

The problem is De’Aaron Fox‘s four-year, $229 million contract kicks in next season, and he’ll be a very expensive sixth man if Harper starts over him.

It’s going to be an interesting summer for the Spurs, though having multiple elite guards is a good problem to have.

What’s Next For The Spurs?

The San Antonio Spurs only have one notable free agent this summer in Harrison Barnes, who lost his spot to Julian Champagnie in the regular season.

However, Barnes brings in a lot of valuable experience, though it’s clear that the Spurs have to add more 3-point shooting and a legitimate power forward beside Victor Wembanyama.

CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn made quite a few suggestions like trading De’Aaron Fox to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package surrounding Naz Reid, targeting Trey Murphy III or Aaron Gordon and choosing cheaper options such as Kristaps Porzingis and Bobby Portis.

Quinn also reiterated that the Spurs will have to face their three-guard dilemma next season no matter what.