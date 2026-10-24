Dylan Harper Reacts to Spurs Starting Season With 0-2 Record

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper shared his reaction to the team starting the season with a 0-2 record.

After losing 116-104 in their season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Spurs lost on Friday night to the Houston Rockets 114-110 to drop to 0-2 this season.

There is still a long season ahead for San Antonio, but fans are understandably frustrated by the team’s slow start after they went to the NBA Finals this past season.

Harper, however, is not worried.

Dylan Harper Not Worried About Spurs’ Slow Start

Speaking to reporters following the Spurs’ loss to the Rockets on Friday night, Harper was asked to send a message to Spurs fans who are concerned about the team’s slow start, and this is what he said.

“How many games are left? (80). Exactly. It’s not going to be perfect from Day 1. And if it was perfect and everything was beautiful and we played the right way, I would say there’s a problem. Obviously, we’re still figuring it out with the group we have, but I feel like, if you’re concerned this early, obviously you need to have that type of poise and that type of energy to get it right, but at the same time just having it in the back of your mind that you got a long way to go with this group,” Harper said.

Big Game for Dylan Harper

Although the Spurs lost, Harper had a big game for San Antonio as he scored 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting, while also adding 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

After mostly coming off the bench in his rookie season last year, Harper has been moved to the team’s starting lineup by Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson this season. Although the Spurs are 0-2 so far this season, Harper has been playing well and is not to blame for the team’s two defeats.

As Harper said, the season is long, and the Spurs still have 80 more regular-season games left to play this year. So, despite the team’s slow start, his message to the fans is clear: take a deep breath, and remember that it’s a long season.