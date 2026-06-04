Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Reacts to Game 1 Benching as Questions Grow After NBA Finals Loss

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper admitted it was difficult watching the closing moments of Game 1 of the NBA Finals from the bench, but the rising star said he remains fully supportive of head coach Mitch Johnson’s decision after the Spurs’ 105-95 loss to the New York Knicks.

Harper was one of San Antonio’s most effective players Wednesday night, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds, one steal and efficient 6-of-10 shooting in 28 minutes. Yet with the Spurs trailing 94-90 and just over four minutes remaining, Johnson opted to substitute veteran Devin Vassell for Harper.

The rookie never returned as New York closed the game on an 11-0 run to steal home-court advantage.

Speaking after Thursday’s practice, Harper addressed the decision for the first time.

“I feel like everyone wants to be out there in those times and to close the game out,” Harper said. “But, I mean, we won 62 games, we made it this far, so I’m gonna keep on trusting the coaching staff, trusting everybody, and just having that trust and know that they know what’s best for the team. If they think that’s the best thing for the team, and that helps us win the most, then I’m all for it.”

Mitch Johnson Explains Why Dylan Harper Didn’t Return

The decision immediately became one of the biggest talking points following the Spurs’ Game 1 defeat.

Johnson acknowledged after practice that Harper’s strong performance made the choice difficult.

“There was definitely consideration. Dylan had a heck of a game, was playing very well,” Johnson said. “That comes when you have a lot of good players, those decisions.”

Johnson emphasized that Harper’s benching was not performance-related.

“Dylan did not finish the game by nothing he did or did not do. It was a decision I made,” Johnson added. “I understand that there would be logic in having Dylan in that group. I thought that group that was out there did some things during that stretch, and that’s what I rolled with.”

Dylan Harper Continues Strong NBA Finals Emergence

While San Antonio ultimately came up short, Harper once again showcased why he has become one of the Spurs’ most important postseason contributors.

The rookie provided pace, rim pressure and rebounding during critical stretches, helping the Spurs erase much of New York’s second-half lead.

Over his last three games, Harper has averaged 15.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting efficiently from the field.

His production stood in stark contrast to veteran guard De’Aaron Fox, who continued to battle through the effects of a lingering ankle injury.

Fox scored only seven points on 3-of-13 shooting in 38 minutes. He missed all four of his three-point attempts and committed three turnovers.

Since returning from injury, Fox has averaged just 10.5 points over his last six games, well below the standard expected from the former All-Star.

Calls Growing for Bigger Role in NBA Finals

The contrast between Harper’s effectiveness and Fox’s struggles quickly sparked debate across NBA circles.

Yahoo Sports analyst Kevin O’Connor argued that Harper deserves an expanded role moving forward.

“Dylan Harper needs to take the Fox minutes moving forward in this series. Harper should be playing near 40,” O’Connor posted.

PHLY Sports reporter Kyle Neubeck also questioned Johnson’s late-game decision.

“Benching Harper down the stretch was a decision,” Neubeck wrote.

With the Spurs now trailing 1-0 in the series, Game 2 on Friday suddenly carries added urgency.

Harper’s response Thursday suggested there will be no public frustration from the rookie. But after one of the strongest performances of his young postseason career, attention will remain squarely on Johnson’s rotation decisions heading into the next chapter of the NBA Finals.

If Harper continues producing at his current level, the calls for more minutes may only grow louder.