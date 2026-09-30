San Antonio Spurs Star Dylan Harper Shows Off New Tattoo Ahead of New Season

Fresh off an impressive rookie campaign with the San Antonio Spurs, Dylan Harper had new ink heading into the new season.

In a post on Instagram, tattoo artist @inkbyhouston shared a photo with Harper, who was sporting a new tattoo honoring his Filipino heritage.

“Tat done on my boy @dylharpp from alittle while back. He wanted this tat to represent his Filipino culture. Goodluck this season, wishing you all the health n success. Yk it’s that time again. @dylharpp show them what you do, and pick up right back where you left off in the finals. It’s only a matter of time,” the artist wrote.

Harper’s new tattoo is on his left arm, above his “Harper University” tattoo featuring his and older brother Ron Jr.‘s Rutgers jerseys.

The new ink features the three stars and a sun found on the Philippine flag. The stars represent the three main islands of the country called Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

On the other hand, the sun with eight rays stands for the first eight provinces that led the 1896 Philippine Revolution against Spain.

The 20-year-old guard is half-Filipino. His mother, Maria, was born in the Philippines but grew up in the United States.

Dylan Harper on Representing the Philippines

Speaking to reporters before the NBA Finals, Dylan Harper discussed representing the Philippines at the biggest stage opposite another Filipino American in Jordan Clarkson of the New York Knicks.

“I think me and him get to do something really special, represent our country where we’re from, represent everything on the biggest stage of basketball,” Harper said via BasketNews. “And I feel like over there in the Philippines, basketball is probably the biggest thing. I think we’re very excited for that and we’re just very blessed and grateful to be in this position.”

Despite his heritage, Harper is ineligible to represent the Philippines in international competitions due to failing to get a Philippine passport before his 16th birthday.

However, Harper and his older brother, Ron Jr., can still wear Gilas Pilipinas colors if they get naturalized just like Clarkson.

Harper on Spurs Role

Despite being the Spurs’ second-best player in the 2026 NBA Finals behind Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper is on track to come off the bench in his second NBA season.

On Monday’s media day, Harper created a bit of tension with his answer about being De’Aaron Fox‘s backup. He clarified his comments with Don Harris of News4SA, explaining he was just being sarcastic.

“There was definitely some sarcasm in it, especially in the second part,” Harper said. “But I feel like I’ve shown and proved that I can do whatever the team needs me to do.”

In 69 games last season, Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He was even better in the playoffs, putting up 14.1 points per game.