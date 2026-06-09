UPDATED: Dylan Harper’s NBA Finals Role Is Turning Into a Spurs Problem

Dylan Harper’s NBA Finals rise has created a new question for San Antonio Spurs fans, and it is not only about his sports cards.

Sports Card Investor ranked Harper as the No. 3 card of the week after a sharp rise in several of his cards during the Spurs’ Finals run. But the more urgent issue is what that surge reflects: Harper has become one of the most interesting young players in the series at the exact moment San Antonio is searching for answers against the New York Knicks.

UPDATE: Dylan Harper had four points, two rebounds and an assist in the first quarter of Game 3.

That is where the story gets complicated for the Spurs.

The card market is reacting to Harper’s upside. The Finals are putting pressure on San Antonio to decide how much it trusts him right now.

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Dylan Harper Cards Are Moving After His Finals Breakthrough

Sports Card Investor pointed to multiple Harper cards rising during San Antonio’s postseason run.

The show cited Harper’s 2025 Topps base card in PSA 10 as climbing to $115 after being around $51 a month earlier. His 2025 Topps Chrome Refractor raw card was cited at $63 after sitting around $31, while his 2025 Topps Chrome rookie auto climbed above $500 after being just over $200 in early May.

The analysis also highlighted Harper’s 2025 Topps Chrome Fanatical short print, which recently sold for $72 after being available for as low as $34 a few weeks earlier.

Those are the kinds of moves that happen when a young player flashes on the biggest stage. Harper is not just a prospect in the background anymore. He is playing Finals minutes next to Victor Wembanyama while the Spurs try to keep pace with a Knicks team that has taken control of the series.

The Knicks lead the Finals 2-0 entering Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, putting San Antonio in an urgent spot after dropping the first two games at home.

That makes every rotation decision louder.

Harper’s Minutes Have Become a Real Spurs Question

The Harper conversation really took off after Game 1.

Sports Card Investor noted that Harper had 16 points and eight rebounds on 6-of-10 shooting, then questioned whether he should have played more in the fourth quarter. The show noted Harper played only about three minutes in the final period despite giving San Antonio a productive all-around performance.

That is the part Spurs fans care about most.

CBS Sports made a similar point, writing that Harper was “clearly the superior player” in Game 1 and noting that De’Aaron Fox played 10 more minutes than Harper while Harper played fewer than four fourth-quarter minutes. The outlet framed it as a real Fox-versus-Harper question for the Spurs with the Finals margin already thin.

That does not mean San Antonio has an easy answer. Fox is a veteran guard with playoff experience, and the Spurs did not add him to bury him in the biggest series of the season. But the Finals are not about reputation. They are about which lineups can survive the moment.

Harper has made that question harder to ignore.

Spurs Fans Are Watching the Risk and the Opportunity

This is why Harper’s card-market rise is more than a collectibles story.

For collectors, Harper looks like a rookie getting national exposure earlier than expected. For Spurs fans, he looks like a player who may need more responsibility before the series gets away.

That creates both opportunity and risk.

If Harper delivers a major performance in New York, his cards could keep climbing and his role in San Antonio’s future could look even more secure. A strong Game 3 would turn him from an interesting subplot into one of the Spurs’ most important answers.

But if the Knicks push San Antonio into a 3-0 hole, the hottest short-term Harper cards could cool quickly. Young-player card markets often move faster than the player’s actual role, especially during the playoffs. A few strong Finals moments can create a rush, but that rush can reverse if minutes shrink or the team falls out of the series.

That does not make the excitement fake. It just means fans should separate Harper’s long-term promise from the immediate Finals frenzy.

Sports Card Investor praised Harper’s all-around game and poise under pressure, and that is the heart of the story. The Spurs already have their franchise centerpiece in Wembanyama. What Harper is trying to prove now is that he belongs in the next circle of trust.

The Finals may force that decision sooner than expected.

San Antonio needs more creation, more energy and more late-game answers against a Knicks team that has already won two tight games. Harper may not solve all of that by himself, but he has done enough to make his role one of the biggest Spurs questions entering Game 3.

His cards are rising because people see the upside.

His minutes are becoming a problem because the Spurs may need that upside immediately.