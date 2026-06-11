Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox Breaks Silence on Brutal Mistake vs Knicks

The New York Knicks completed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history on Wednesday night, erasing a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 at Madison Square Garden. OG Anunoby‘s tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining will be the moment everyone remembers.

But the play that made it possible came a few seconds earlier, on the other end of the floor.

With the Spurs leading 106-105 and 16 seconds remaining, De’Aaron Fox scooped up a loose ball and had a clear path to the rim. Most expected him to run down the clock, get fouled, and get to the free throw line. Instead he went for the layup. Anunoby tracked him down and blocked it. The Knicks got the ball back, set up the final possession, and the rest is history.

Fox Explains His Decision

Fox addressed the play directly after the game. He said his intention was to extend the lead to three points, which would have forced the Knicks to hit a three just to tie.

“I tried to get a layup to get up three,” Fox said. “Force them to need a three. OG made a good block.”

The execution did not match the intention. With the clock winding down and a one-point lead in hand, holding the ball and drawing a foul was the safer play. Fox went for the layup instead, Anunoby blocked it, and the Knicks had one final chance to win the game.

They took it.

Barkley’s Take on the Spurs’ Collapse

The decision drew immediate reaction from around the league. On ESPN’s Inside the NBA postgame show, Charles Barkley was direct about what he thought Fox should have done.

“That was a dumbass play,” Barkley said. “He did not have to shoot that ball.”

Barkley’s point was straightforward. Fox could have held the ball, run down the clock, and forced the Knicks to foul him. Two free throws with the lead and under 10 seconds remaining would have put the Spurs in a much stronger position to close it out. Instead, he went for the layup, Anunoby blocked it, and New York had one final chance.

What It Means for the Spurs

San Antonio now trails the series 3-1. The Spurs dominated the first half of Game 4, setting the NBA Finals record for three-pointers made in a half and building a 27-point halftime lead. They were outscored 58-30 in the second half and ultimately lost a game they led for most of the night.

The Fox decision was not the only reason the Spurs lost. Victor Wembanyama shot 9-of-25 from the field. Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, and Keldon Johnson all struggled offensively in the second half. The collapse was a collective one.

But Fox’s layup attempt in the final seconds gave the Knicks the opening they needed. In a one-point game, that is the play that gets remembered.

San Antonio must now win three straight, starting with Game 5 on Saturday night at home. Only one team in NBA Finals history has ever come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the championship.

Final Word

De’Aaron Fox made the wrong call in the most important moment of the series. He explained it afterward and did not hide from it.

Anunoby made a better play. The Knicks made history. The Spurs head home needing three straight wins to keep their season alive.

The margin between winning and losing in the NBA Finals can come down to one decision. On Wednesday night, Fox unfortunately made the wrong one.