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Gregg Popovich Tells Spurs Rookie To Watch Kobe Bryant After ‘Worst’ Move

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San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers
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LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs may have relieved legendary head coach Gregg Popovich of his duties after he had a stroke in late 2024, but his coaching instincts remained intact. 

In a fun story told by last year’s Spurs rookie Carter Bryant, Popovich made his presence known by telling Bryant to improve his jab step, which the Hall of Fame coach described as “the worst he has ever seen.”

According to Bryant, Popovich told him to watch Portland Trail Blazers legend Brandon Roy and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, both of whom had elite jab steps during their prime. 

Popovich Uses Lakers’ Kobe Bryant As An Example For Spurs Rookie

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers, Game 5

GettyLOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 29: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the first half while taking on the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals during the 2008 NBA Playoffs on May 29, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

“I remember I was working out one time, [Popovich] was like, ‘you have the worst jab stuff I’ve ever seen in my life,’” Bryant recalled. “I was like, ‘oh, okay.’ He was like, yeah, you need to immediately go watch Brandon Roy and Kobe.”

“He was like, ‘you need to go watch those guys and look how they jab, how aggressive it is, and just a little stuff like that.’ I just appreciate how honest he is. He doesn’t let anything slide at all.”

Bryant, who was the No. 14 pick of the Spurs in the 2025 NBA Draft, believed Popovich enjoyed coaching him whenever he had a chance to. 

“We had a lot of fun. He really enjoyed coaching me,” Bryant said. “He’s the type of guy to call me after a game.I’m like, I look at him like, Mitch is talking after the game, and it’s like, you know, your phone’s in the locker room. You just hear something buzz. I’m like, oh, this is coach Pop. And then he like hits me right after the game. He texts me after every game.”

“He’s wild.”

In his 2025-2026 rookie season with the Spurs, Bryant played 71 regular-season games and averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in about 11 minutes per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field.

In the playoffs, he was fielded in 22 games, putting up 2.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. 


Bryant, who is just 19 years old, was mostly utilized as a perimeter stopper, guarding the likes of Jrue Holiday, Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jalen Brunson during the playoff run. 

The Spurs dethroned the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals before losing in five games to the New York Knicks

Bryant played behind the likes of De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle during the playoff run, which was headlined by breakthrough performances by Victor Wembanyama

Spurs Head Coach Gets Candid About Carter Bryant’s Rookie Season

2026 NBA Finals - Media Day

GettySAN ANTONIO, TX -JUNE 2: Carter Bryant #11 of the San Antonio Spurs at the 2026 NBA Finals – Media Day at Frost Bank Center on June 2, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Spurs’ Carter Bryant received good reviews from his head coach in his first season in the league. 

“Carter has been as coachable as anybody,” Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said during the NBA Finals. “At times, he probably is trying to do the right thing too much. I just want that kid to play fast and aggressive.”

Just over a month from playing in the NBA Finals, Bryant again played in the Spurs’ Las Vegas Summer League team, gaining extra reps ahead of his sophomore year. 

Bryant is expected to be another solid piece for the Spurs next season alongside their bunch of promising core players. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Gregg Popovich Tells Spurs Rookie To Watch Kobe Bryant After ‘Worst’ Move

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