Gregg Popovich Tells Spurs Rookie To Watch Kobe Bryant After ‘Worst’ Move

The San Antonio Spurs may have relieved legendary head coach Gregg Popovich of his duties after he had a stroke in late 2024, but his coaching instincts remained intact.

In a fun story told by last year’s Spurs rookie Carter Bryant, Popovich made his presence known by telling Bryant to improve his jab step, which the Hall of Fame coach described as “the worst he has ever seen.”

According to Bryant, Popovich told him to watch Portland Trail Blazers legend Brandon Roy and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, both of whom had elite jab steps during their prime.

Popovich Uses Lakers’ Kobe Bryant As An Example For Spurs Rookie

“I remember I was working out one time, [Popovich] was like, ‘you have the worst jab stuff I’ve ever seen in my life,’” Bryant recalled. “I was like, ‘oh, okay.’ He was like, yeah, you need to immediately go watch Brandon Roy and Kobe.”

“He was like, ‘you need to go watch those guys and look how they jab, how aggressive it is, and just a little stuff like that.’ I just appreciate how honest he is. He doesn’t let anything slide at all.”

Bryant, who was the No. 14 pick of the Spurs in the 2025 NBA Draft, believed Popovich enjoyed coaching him whenever he had a chance to.

“We had a lot of fun. He really enjoyed coaching me,” Bryant said. “He’s the type of guy to call me after a game.I’m like, I look at him like, Mitch is talking after the game, and it’s like, you know, your phone’s in the locker room. You just hear something buzz. I’m like, oh, this is coach Pop. And then he like hits me right after the game. He texts me after every game.”

“He’s wild.”

In his 2025-2026 rookie season with the Spurs, Bryant played 71 regular-season games and averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in about 11 minutes per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field.

In the playoffs, he was fielded in 22 games, putting up 2.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.



Bryant, who is just 19 years old, was mostly utilized as a perimeter stopper, guarding the likes of Jrue Holiday, Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jalen Brunson during the playoff run.

The Spurs dethroned the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals before losing in five games to the New York Knicks.

Bryant played behind the likes of De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle during the playoff run, which was headlined by breakthrough performances by Victor Wembanyama.

Spurs Head Coach Gets Candid About Carter Bryant’s Rookie Season

Spurs’ Carter Bryant received good reviews from his head coach in his first season in the league.

“Carter has been as coachable as anybody,” Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said during the NBA Finals. “At times, he probably is trying to do the right thing too much. I just want that kid to play fast and aggressive.”

Just over a month from playing in the NBA Finals, Bryant again played in the Spurs’ Las Vegas Summer League team, gaining extra reps ahead of his sophomore year.

Bryant is expected to be another solid piece for the Spurs next season alongside their bunch of promising core players.