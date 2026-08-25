Spurs Guard Gives Up On Victor Wembanyama Offseason Plans

Victor Wembanyama has been on a tear in the offseason with peculiar activities and workouts to prepare himself for the NBA grind next season.

With the uniqueness of Wemby’s approach to the offseason, his teammate with the San Antonio Spurs has given up on guessing what the 7-foot-4 giant is up to in his NBA offseason plans.

According to Spurs guard Stephon Castle, he has given up on trying to determine what Wembanyama is doing in the offseason.

“Vic is unpredictable. You never know what he’s doing. You open Instagram one day and he’s somewhere you wouldn’t expect. I don’t know what he’s preparing, but I know it will be beneficial for him,” he said in his interview with Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Castle also expressed that he may not join Wembanyama in his offseason trips.

“I don’t know if I’ll join him. I’ll support him from afar instead,” he said.

Victor Wembanyama’s Unique NBA Offseason Workouts

Since he entered the NBA, Wembanyama has focused on unconventional methods during his offseasons, mixing elite basketball skill work with Shaolin Kung Fu, rugby training, and sessions with NBA legends.

Last offseason, Wembanyama traveled to a remote Buddhist monastery in China to train with Shaolin monks under Master Yan’an, where he completed grueling hikes such as navigating a 4.5-hour trek up a steep mountain route to Sanhuangzhai while dribbling a basketball.

This year, Wembanyama also utilized Provence Rugby facilities in France for cross-training to build physical resilience and body control without adding unnecessary bulk.

Wembanyama also worked with NBA Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion Hakeem Olajuwon to master footwork and face-up moves.

He also organized intense group sessions in France and brought Spurs teammates together for specialized workouts and training camps.

This comes after the Spurs reached the NBA Finals last season but lost to the New York Knicks in five games.

Victor Wembanyama Has Been Hard On Himself After Losing NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama did not take the Spurs’ NBA Finals loss easily.

After the NBA Finals, Wembanyama owned up to the loss before vowing to use the misery of losing to fuel his offseason.

“It doesn’t compare to anything before,” he said after the NBA Finals. “This is the biggest lesson of my life, the biggest learning moment. I can’t tell exactly what the lesson is, but we’re learning from that for sure. I’m learning more than any other time in my life so far.”

“It’s going to be all of it. Who we are, what we’re made of, plus our experiences. And this has been a hell of a year in terms of experience. I don’t think we could have learned more and gained more experience in one playoff run, in one season, and, personally, in 18 months. It’s been hard and full of lessons.”

Wembanyama also admitted that he was not ready to win a ring yet.

“Obviously, we weren’t ready. I wasn’t ready to win a ring. It’s obvious,” he said. “I think in terms of the will to do well, intensity, effort, we were at a good level – I was at a good level. But we don’t have the experience. It’s the mistakes. We don’t lack talent, we don’t lack capacity. It’s just that we make too many mistakes. I make too many mistakes.”

That loss may have prompted Wemby to take on another unconventional offseason route to make himself more ready for next season.

With a motivated Wemby, the Spurs are expected to be a contender once more next season.