Dylan Harper, De’Aaron Fox Final Game 3 Status Announced by Spurs

The 2026 Western Conference finals are finely poised heading into Game 3 tonight. The San Antonio Spurs will have home court advantage for the next two games and will hope to cause the Oklahoma City Thunder some problems.

Heading into the game, the Spurs receive a major boost as rookie guard Dylan Harper and veteran guard De’Aaron Fox have both been cleared to play.

Wrote ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X: “San Antonio Spurs guards De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Dylan Harper (adductor) are both cleared to play in Game 3 tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell ESPN.”

Fox had been dealing with a right ankle sprain since the second round, while Harper suffered a right adductor injury in Game 2 on Wednesday night. He played 25 minutes before being pulled off in the third quarter and he didn’t return for the rest of the game.

Dylan Harper’s Injury Was Nearly Bad Timing

Harper is in top form so far in this series. In Game 1, he recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a playoff-record seven steals in an overtime victory. He was on course for another top showing in Game 2 before he went down hurt. He scored 12 points.

An MRI scan done Thursday eased some fears as it wasn’t a more serious hamstring strain. Fortunately, it wasn’t enough to sideline the promising rookie for the pivotal home game.

Harper the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NBA draft has been one of the Spurs’ most impressive performers in the playoffs. His showing in the first two rounds positioned him for a starting role against the No. 1 OKC.

He started Games 1 and 2 in place of Fox, who will make his series debut tonight. Harper didn’t look out of place as a starter despite playing a huge majority of his games starting from the bench.

San Antonio’s Strategy Against Oklahoma City

An already tough series had gotten tougher for head coach Mitch Johnson and the Spurs with key injuries. But with Fox and Harper back in the lineup, San Antonio will dodges facing a significant backcourt challenge.

Johnson will no longer be forced to increase minutes for Victor Wembanyama and the supporting cast to match the Thunder at all minutes.

Harper has been a key contributor off the bench and without him, the Spurs would’ve lost significant bench points as they’ve been getting crushed in points generated by the reserves.

The Thunder have outmatched the Spurs in bench points so far in this series with contributions from players like Alex Caruso. He scored 31 points from the bench in Game 1, more than double the entire Spurs bench managed.

Oklahoma City led in bench points for franchises that made the playoffs this year. The Spurs follow in second.

San Antonio will monitor Harper closely and hope he doesn’t reaggravate his injury during the remainder of the series.

Game 3 tips off tonight at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.