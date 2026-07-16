Spurs Draft Gem Quietly Flashes Major Upside in Summer League

The San Antonio Spurs continued their impressive NBA Summer League run in Las Vegas on Wednesday, defeating the Utah Jazz 94-82.

San Antonio picked up the victory against a Utah team led by No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson, but it was a player selected 40 spots later who stole the show.

Second-round pick Ja’Kobi Gillespie erupted for a game-high 25 points, continuing his outstanding Summer League campaign and strengthening the belief that the Spurs may have uncovered another draft steal.

San Antonio Spurs Guard Continues Impressive Summer League Run

Gillespie finished with 25 points in 31 minutes, shooting 10-of-21 from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. He also added one rebound, five assists, and two steals.

The 22-year-old committed five turnovers, but that was one of the few blemishes on another encouraging performance as he continues adjusting to a larger offensive role and new teammates in the Summer League environment.

Gillespie outplayed Peterson on the night, with the highly touted No. 2 overall pick shooting just 4-of-16 from the field and missing all of his three-point attempts on his way to 15 points.

For the Spurs guard, Wednesday’s performance was simply the latest chapter in what has been an impressive Summer League from start to finish.

Across seven appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, Gillespie is averaging 14.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.9 steals while shooting 36.9% from the field and 34.0% from three-point range.

He has now scored in double figures in five consecutive games and has recorded at least five assists in four of his last five outings.

Despite standing just 6-foot-1, Gillespie has also averaged 1.6 offensive rebounds per game and recorded three blocks this summer, highlighting the competitiveness and defensive instincts that complement his offensive game.

After opening the California Classic with three straight defeats, the Spurs have turned things around in Las Vegas, improving to 3-1 behind a talented young group featuring recent draft picks Carter Bryant and Tarris Reed.

Gillespie Already Looks Like a Smart Spurs Investment

The Spurs wasted little time securing Gillespie after selecting him in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, signing the promising guard to a two-way contract.

The agreement is expected to see him split his rookie season between San Antonio and G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, giving the organization an ideal environment to continue his development.

Gillespie arrives in the NBA following a four-year college career that included stops at Belmont, Maryland, and Tennessee.

During his final season with the Volunteers, he averaged 18.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.1 steals across 37 starts, establishing himself as one of the nation’s most productive point guards.

His performances also caught the attention of NBA evaluators.

“Gillespie is a crafty, high-IQ guard who has steadily built a reputation as one of the more poised floor generals in college basketball,” Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman previously wrote.

“He brings strong pick-and-roll feel, confident perimeter shooting, and a calm pace that helps control the flow of the offense. While not an elite athlete, his skill level, decision-making, and toughness make him an intriguing NBA draft prospect as a backup point guard.”

Although undersized by NBA standards, Gillespie’s intelligence, toughness, and feel for the game continue to stand out.

A two-way contract gives San Antonio the flexibility to keep developing the rookie without using a standard roster spot, while allowing him to gain valuable experience with Austin and earn opportunities with the NBA team as the season progresses.