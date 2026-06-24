NBA World Reacts to San Antonio Spurs Drafting ‘Shocking’ Jayden Quaintance

The San Antonio Spurs used the No. 20 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance, taking one of the bigger upside swings in the back half of the first round.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel posted during the draft that the Spurs were “taking Jayden Quaintance with the 20th overall pick,” a selection that had been connected to San Antonio before draft night. Siegel previously mocked Quaintance to the Spurs at No. 20, writing that San Antonio’s biggest roster questions were in the frontcourt next to Victor Wembanyama.

That is what makes the pick so interesting. Quaintance is not a clean, plug-and-play prospect. He is a long-term bet on defensive tools, size and development, exactly the kind of gamble a team with Wembanyama can afford to take.

Jayden Quaintance Gives Spurs a Different Kind of Frontcourt Bet

Quaintance entered the draft as a 6-foot-9, 253-pound forward-center from Kentucky, according to NBA.com. The 18-year-old played his freshman season at Arizona State before transferring to Kentucky, but injuries limited his college résumé. NBA.com noted that he appeared in only four games for Kentucky last season and averaged 7.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks across 28 total collegiate games.

Great swing by San Antonio. Man if he’s ever healthy that defense gets even more dominant. https://t.co/n0Orzw2ddK — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) June 24, 2026

That limited sample is part of the risk. The appeal is what Quaintance could become if his body cooperates.

NBA.com’s draft profile describes him as a defensive-minded big who can rebound, protect the rim and finish around the basket while still needing offensive growth. For the Spurs, that skill set is easy to understand. San Antonio does not need Quaintance to become a featured scorer. The Spurs need athletic frontcourt depth, defensive versatility and another big who can survive physically in lineups built around Wembanyama.

Why the Spurs Can Afford the Risk at No. 20

This would have been a tougher selection for a team desperate for immediate help. San Antonio is in a different position.

The Spurs already have the franchise centerpiece in Wembanyama and have spent the past few years building a roster around his rare defensive range and offensive gravity. At No. 20, the board often shifts from sure things to special tools, and Quaintance’s tools are obvious.

ClutchPoints’ Bailey Bassett noted before the draft that both Siegel and ESPN projected Quaintance to San Antonio at No. 20, framing the Kentucky big man as a high-ceiling option whose defensive potential made sense behind Wembanyama.