San Antonio Spurs Announce Major Injury News for 1st Round Pick After NBA Draft

San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Jayden Quaintance underwent surgery to repair damage to the meniscus in his right knee, the team announced Wednesday.

The operation was not the result of an unexpected setback. San Antonio knew Quaintance would likely need the procedure when it selected the 19-year-old forward with the No. 20 pick in the 2026 NBA draft. What remains uncertain is when the youngest member of the Spurs’ rookie class will be cleared to begin his NBA career.

The Spurs did not provide a recovery timetable in their announcement, according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. Quaintance had already been held out of Summer League competition while awaiting surgery.

That leaves the Spurs in essentially the same position they occupied on draft night: betting on Quaintance’s long-term defensive potential rather than expecting an immediate contribution.

Spurs Knew Jayden Quaintance Needed Another Procedure

General manager Brian Wright made it clear after the draft that the organization had investigated Quaintance’s medical situation before using a first-round selection on him.

“We do our homework and we’ve got a great medical team that’s very thorough in their analysis and process,” Wright told reporters, according to the Express-News.

Wright said the Spurs communicated with Quaintance’s representatives about his rehabilitation, possible treatment options and long-term prognosis before becoming comfortable with the selection.

That context matters now. The surgery is consequential because Quaintance’s NBA debut will be delayed, but it should not be interpreted as an injury the Spurs discovered after drafting him.

San Antonio instead made a calculated investment in a prospect who once appeared capable of being selected considerably earlier than No. 20.

Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals across 24 games as an Arizona State freshman. He set school freshman records for blocks and rebounds per game before tearing the ACL in his right knee in February 2025.

He returned at Kentucky the following season but appeared in only four games, averaging 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 16.5 minutes.

Spurs Should Not Need to Rush Quaintance’s Return

The lack of a timetable prevents any firm projection about how much of Quaintance’s rookie season he could miss.

Meniscus procedures can carry substantially different rehabilitation schedules depending on the location and severity of the damage, the specific surgical approach and how the knee responds during recovery. Even the NBA’s youth health resource distinguishes between removing damaged tissue, which generally carries a shorter recovery, and repairing the meniscus, which takes longer.

Until the Spurs disclose more information, assigning Quaintance a possible return month would be speculative.

San Antonio is also positioned to be cautious. Quaintance was drafted as a developmental frontcourt piece rather than as someone required to carry an immediate role next to Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs also selected UConn big man Tarris Reed Jr. later in the first round, giving the organization another young option to develop while Quaintance rehabilitates.

The patience could prove important after Quaintance played only 28 total college games over two seasons. Before he can compete for NBA minutes, he needs an uninterrupted period to regain his conditioning, lateral movement and confidence in the surgically repaired knee.

Quaintance indicated that he understands the organization’s approach.

“They said their priority is making sure that I’m 100% healthy,” Quaintance told the Express-News. “So just trusting the medical staff here, that they’re going to be in the best position to be successful.”

The Spurs’ selection will not be judged by whether Quaintance participates early in his rookie season. It will be judged by whether San Antonio’s medical evaluation was correct and whether his defensive ability eventually translates alongside Wembanyama.

Wednesday’s surgery was another reminder that reaching that point will require patience.