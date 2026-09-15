Julian Champagnie Buys $2.34M San Antonio Home After Signing $45M Spurs Deal

NBA players aren’t ones to shy away from splurging the money they make from their massive contracts. To that end, Julian Champagnie has a new home to go with his new contract. The San Antonio Spurs forward has purchased a 5,068-square-foot property in The Dominion, one of the city’s most exclusive communities. The home was listed at $3.1 million, though Champagnie reportedly got a good deal for the place paying $2.34 million for it. His purchase comes only a few months after San Antonio committed $45 million to keep him around for the next three seasons.

Built by Burdick Custom Homes in 2021, the home has five bedrooms along with five and a half bathrooms. Inside, it has all the fiitings that adorn a multimillion-dollar Texas property. It includes white oak floors, and marble and stone detailing. A floor-to-ceiling fireplace makes up much of one living room wall, with large windows aplenty on others.

There is considerably more to the house than its size. The kitchen features a large waterfall island and high-end Thermador appliances. Not only that, a second prep kitchen is tucked away behind it. That space has another refrigerator, an oven, a dishwasher, a microwave and a sink. Then there is a glass-enclosed wine room and a game room with a bar. The primary bedroom has its own spacious bathroom, replete with dual sinks, a rain shower, and a garden tub. The home is decadent, inside and out.

The outdoor space is just as elaborate. A covered living area extends toward the patio, where Champagnie has access to a swimming pool and spa. It gives the house a setup suited to entertaining, although privacy is likely one of its biggest advantages. The Dominion is a gated community with restaurants, boutiques, fitness facilities and country club amenities nearby. The original listing described it as an “opulent part of Texas” known for its large homes and upscale surroundings.

The decision to buy in San Antonio comes at a critical juncture in Champagnie’s career. He just signed a three-year, $45 million extension becoming the latest piece of last year’s Finals squad that San Antonio chose to retain. The former St. John’s standout entered the NBA as an undrafted player in 2023. So his rise has been particularly impressive and has become quite a reliable 3-point shoorter off the bench. Champagnie made his shots from beyond the arc at an impressive 38.1% clip averaging over 6 a game. He drained 195 of his 512 attempted three-pointers last season, setting a new franchise record for the Spurs.

Even as a role player, Champagnie proved extremely important in San Antonio’s deep postseason run earlier this year. He is no longer a fledgling young player hunting for a place in the league. Instead, he has grown into an important cog in a Spurs team looking to clinch the first title since Tim Duncan left. His NBA future is considerably more settled than it was when he first arrived in San Antonio. He now has a long-term contract, a growing role, and a permanent place to call home.

That said, the most interesting part of the purchase may be what it says about Champagnie’s evolution. Three years after entering the league without a guaranteed spot, he is putting down roots in the same city where he established himself. All in all, the property feels less like a flashy splurge and more like a marker of how quickly his career has changed.