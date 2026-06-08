Kylian Mbappe Snubs Victor Wembanyama in Top 5 NBA Player Reveal

Kylian Mbappe is preparing to lead France into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the Real Madrid star generated headlines away from soccer after revealing his list of the top five NBA players in the world.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Mbappe was asked to name his top five NBA players. His selections included Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Luka Dončić, along with Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

The list immediately drew attention because it did not include San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, Mbappe’s fellow French athlete and one of the NBA’s fastest-rising stars. The omission comes at a time when Wembanyama is in the spotlight during the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

Kylian Mbappe Names LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum in Top Five

Mbappe revealed his choices while speaking with Bleacher Report ahead of the World Cup.

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“Top five. I’ll go. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis, Luka Doncic, and Jason Tatum,” Mbappe said.

The selections included two current Lakers players in James and Doncic. Mbappe is connected to Doncic through Real Madrid, where the Slovenian star previously played for the club’s basketball team before joining the NBA.

Doncic remains one of the league’s biggest stars despite an injury-shortened season. The Lakers guard averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists before suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain in April that ended his season.

James also earned a place on Mbappe’s list after another productive campaign. The 41-year-old averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists across 60 regular-season games and helped lead Los Angeles through the playoffs.

Tatum, Durant, and Antetokounmpo rounded out Mbappe’s selections, leaving several notable names off the list.

Victor Wembanyama Continues Strong NBA Finals Run With San Antonio Spurs

The biggest omission was Wembanyama, who is currently leading the Spurs in the NBA Finals against the Knicks.

The French center entered the Finals after winning Defensive Player of the Year honors and helping San Antonio return to the championship series for the first time since 2014.

While Mbappe did not explain why Wembanyama was left off his list, the decision surprised many observers, given the shared French connection and Wembanyama’s recent success.

Wembanyama has continued to post impressive numbers in the Finals. Through the opening games of the series, he has averaged 27.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game.

However, the Spurs trail 2-0 after losses to the Knicks, with much of the attention centered on Karl-Anthony Towns’ defensive work against the San Antonio star.

Meanwhile, Mbappe remains focused on France’s World Cup preparations. France faced Northern Ireland in its final tune-up match before opening its World Cup campaign on June 16.

Mbappe enters the tournament seeking another World Cup title after winning the competition in 2018 and finishing as a runner-up in 2022. He is also among the favorites to compete for the Golden Boot after scoring 12 World Cup goals in his career.

Although his attention is currently on soccer, Mbappe’s NBA rankings have sparked discussion across basketball circles. His list featured some of the league’s most established stars, but one notable name was absent: France’s own Victor Wembanyama, who remains one of the central figures of the NBA Finals.