Spurs Summer League Star Lands Surprise Deal With Western Conference Rival

One of the standouts from the San Antonio Spurs‘ Summer League roster generated interest from multiple NBA teams ahead of the 2026-27 season and has now found a new home.

South Korean wing Lee Hyun-jung has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Portland Trail Blazers for training camp after using his stint with the Spurs to put himself firmly back on the NBA radar.

After representing San Antonio across the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, Lee was invited to participate in summer mini-camps with both the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.

San Antonio Spurs Standout Drew Interest From Multiple Teams

Both organizations appeared to be casting a wide net in search of overlooked talent to strengthen the fringes of their rosters, with each currently holding an available two-way contract.

Lee departed for the United States on August 6, with his stint with the Pelicans taking place between August 8 and 13.

His reported workout in Boston was then scheduled for August 16 through 20.

With the Celtics and Pelicans still holding an available two-way spot apiece, neither opportunity ultimately resulted in a contract for Lee.

Instead, the 25-year-old will get his chance with Portland. His Exhibit-10 deal will also provide a pathway to the Trail Blazers’ G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, with a financial incentive available should he be waived and remain with the organization after training camp.

Across eight Summer League appearances with San Antonio, Lee averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 35.3% from the field and 28.9% from three-point range.

His best performance came in a Las Vegas victory over the Utah Jazz, when the 25-year-old erupted for 22 points in just 22 minutes.

Lee knocked down four three-pointers while adding five rebounds, two steals, and one block.

Notably, four of his five rebounds came on the offensive glass. He also recorded three Summer League appearances without committing a turnover.

Lee Hyun-jung Gets Another Shot at NBA Dream

Lee’s latest opportunity arrives four years after he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft following three seasons at Davidson in North Carolina.

He subsequently joined the Golden State Warriors organization, spending part of the 2022-23 season with their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Across 12 appearances, the 6-foot-7 guard-forward averaged 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 17.6 minutes per contest.

One of his strongest performances came against the Iowa Wolves, when Lee recorded 12 points, eight rebounds, and one steal in just 20 minutes while knocking down two three-pointers.

Since that brief G League stint, Lee has continued to build his professional career overseas with stops in Australia and Japan. He also helped the Illawarra Hawks, the former team of LaMelo Ball, capture the 2025 NBL Championship.

Now in his mid-20s, Lee has been determined to make another push toward the NBA, with that pursuit even impacting his international commitments.

In order to attend the Pelicans and Celtics mini-camps, Lee did not participate in the South Korean national team’s games against Japan in Tokyo.

His Exhibit 10 deal now gives him a genuine opportunity to impress Portland during training camp while potentially opening another route through the G League.

If Lee can build on the flashes he showed with San Antonio, either during camp or with Rip City, an NBA opportunity may not be out of reach. At 25, his combination of size, shooting potential, and professional experience makes him an intriguing player to monitor on the fringes of the Trail Blazers’ roster.