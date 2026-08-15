Spurs Summer League Star Drawing Major Interest From Rival Teams

One of the standouts from the San Antonio Spurs‘ Summer League roster is generating interest from multiple NBA teams ahead of the 2026-27 season.

South Korean wing Lee Hyun-jung suited up for the Spurs across the California Classic and Las Vegas, using the opportunity to put himself back on the NBA radar.

According to journalist Sung Jin-hyuk, Lee has since been invited to participate in summer mini-camps with both the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.

Both organizations appear to be casting a wide net in search of overlooked talent to fill out the fringes of their rosters, with each currently holding an available two-way contract.

San Antonio Spurs Standout Impressed During Summer League

Across eight Summer League appearances with San Antonio, Lee averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 35.3% from the field and 28.9% from three-point range.

His best performance came in a Las Vegas victory over the Utah Jazz, when the 25-year-old erupted for 22 points in just 22 minutes.

Lee knocked down four three-pointers while adding five rebounds, two steals and a block.

Notably, four of his five rebounds came on the offensive glass, while he also recorded three Summer League games without committing a turnover.

NBA teams regularly hold private mini-camps throughout the summer, providing an opportunity to evaluate select players before official training camps begin.

According to Sung, Lee departed for the United States on August 6, with his stint with the Pelicans taking place between August 8 and 13.

He will now get another opportunity with the Celtics, with his reported workout in Boston scheduled for August 16 through 20.

Lee Hyun-Jung Making Another Push for NBA Opportunity

Lee’s latest opportunity comes four years after he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft following three seasons at Davidson in North Carolina.

He subsequently joined the Golden State Warriors organization, spending part of the 2022-23 season with their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Across 12 appearances, the 6-foot-7 guard-forward averaged 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 17.6 minutes per contest.

One of his best performances came against the Iowa Wolves, when Lee recorded 12 points, eight rebounds and a steal in just 20 minutes while knocking down two three-pointers.

Since that brief G League stint, Lee has continued building his professional career overseas with stops in Australia and Japan. He helped the Illawarra Hawks, LaMelo Ball’s former team, win the 2025 NBL Championship.

Now in his mid-20s, Lee appears determined to make another push for the NBA, and that pursuit has even impacted his international commitments.

In order to attend the Pelicans and Celtics mini-camps, Lee will not participate in the South Korean national team’s games against Japan in Tokyo.

“The Korea Basketball Association also judged that Lee’s challenge would be a good opportunity to strengthen the competitiveness of Korean basketball,” a representative reportedly said.

Following his NBA mini-camp schedule, Lee is expected to rejoin the national team ahead of upcoming international competition.

The Pelicans currently have both a standard roster spot and a two-way position available, while the Celtics also have a two-way opening.

There are no guarantees that either opportunity will lead to a contract, but Lee is at least putting himself firmly back in the NBA conversation.

At 25, his combination of size, upside and professional experience could make him an intriguing option for teams looking to uncover value on the fringes of the roster.