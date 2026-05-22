Major Concern Emerges For Spurs Ahead of Game 3 Vs Thunder in West Finals

The San Antonio Spurs have been top-heavy in terms of their offensive production in the Western Conference Finals so far, as the intense series is currently tied at 1-1. This could bite them in the back, considering the OKC Thunder’s offensive depth.

In the first two games, the Spurs’ bench has only scored 41 points, a minute mark relative to the Thunder’s 107 bench points in the series so far.

The Spurs had 25 points off the bench in Game 2 against the Thunder’s 57. In Game 1, the Spurs only tallied 13 points, when OKC had 50 bench points.

Spurs won Game 1 via a historically great performance from Victor Wembanyama, who had 41 points and 22 rebounds in double overtime.

This could turn into a massive concern for the Spurs as two lead guards have been injured for the squad in the series.

De’Aaron Fox has yet to play for the Spurs in the West Finals after sustaining a high ankle sprain in the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the other hand, Dylan Harper, who has been the Spurs’ starting point guard in place of Fox, hurt his adductor in Game 2 and is questionable for Game 3.

Next in line for the point guard slot is Jordan McLaughlin, who had six points in Game 2 in seven minutes of playing time.

Among other bench players for the Spurs are Sixth Man of the Year Keldon Johnson, Carter Bryant, Harrison Barnes, and Luke Kornet.

Meanwhile, bench players such as Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace, and Jared McCain have starred for the Thunder in the first two games.

Caruso, in particular, has been the most impactful player, putting up 31 points in Game 1, before adding 17 markers in Game 2.

The Thunder bench will be required to contribute more in the coming games as they deal with the injury of Jalen Williams, who is questionable for Game 3 due to left hamstring re-aggravation.

It remains to be seen who would step up for the Spurs amid all the injuries to Fox and Harper.

Spurs Hope To Get Contributions From Third-String Guard

The Spurs may have been forced to dig deep into their guard rotation, with Jordan McLaughlin expected to be the first in line.

“He’s done a great job of being ready when his name’s called,” Johnson said about the third-string guard after Game 2. “Very smart basketball player. Knows how to execute and gives us toughness. He was great for us (tonight).”

McLaughlin hit two 3-pointers in Game 2 to make an immediate impact as Dylan Harper took the starting point guard role from De’Aaron Fox. With Harper now reeling with an injury, Stephon Castle is expected to take care of point guard duties with McLaughlin being the backup.

However, Castle has struggled with taking care of the ball over the past two games, turning the ball over 20 times. McLaughlin called for the team to take care of possessions moving forward.

“We all just got to take better care of the ball,” McLaughlin said. “Coach has always said the ball is gold and so we got to treat it as that. I had one myself. That’s one of my pet peeves. I hate turning the ball over.”

Spurs-Thunder Series Moves To San Antonio

San Antonio will be hosting Games 3 and 4 of what has been a highly competitive Western Conference Finals.

A win by the Spurs in Game 3would reaffirm their distinction as the Thunder’s kryptonite this season, having won against them five times in seven games.

Meanwhile, a Thunder win would put them back in the driver’s seat in the series.

Game 3 tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on Friday.