ESPN’s Malika Andrews Provides Eerie Perspective About Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is only in his third NBA season, but he is already playing in the NBA Finals. Wemby has always been consistent about his desire to win now, despite doubts about his age and inexperience.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews provided an eerie perspective on the 7-foot-5 Wembanyama’s mindset. Andrews believed that Wemby had been influenced by the giants of yesteryear following his offseason training with two-time NBA champion Hakeem Olajuwon.

Andrews said that Wemby may have looked at the giants before him and how injury derailed and eventually ended their careers without even reaching their potential in the league. Wemby wants to avoid that; that’s why he is in desperate mode, even if he is still young, per Andrews.

Malika Andrews Speaks About Victor Wembanyama’s Mindset

“Remember how much Victor has been through being so young,” Andrews said after Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. “His [second] season was cut short with a blood clot. That’s something that can end people’s careers. And so I do wonder and I’ve never asked him this and I don’t think it’s a question I would ask him until much later in his career. If there’s a small voice in his head.”

“The advice he got from Hakeem was that if you’re good enough, you don’t have to wait to win. Screw all that about how you have to pay your dues and wait your turn and get heartbroken. He believes if you’re good enough, you need to win now.”

“I wonder if some of that is being 7’5” right? Having a blood clot, having different types of injuries, and knowing that longevity isn’t always a piece of the puzzle for guys that look like Victor Wembanyama,” she said.

Malika Andrews provides perspective on Wembanyama’s win now attitude: “Remember how much Victor has been through being so young. His season was cut short with a blood clot. That’s something that can end people’s careers. And so I do wonder and I’ve never asked him this and I… https://t.co/jejKPlqUjd pic.twitter.com/DotF9p1hqy — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) June 7, 2026

Among the big stars who have seen their career degrade due to injuries are Yao Ming, Ralph Sampson, Kristaps Porzingis, and even Anthony Davis.

Wear and tears have also affected Olajuwon’s NBA career, especially in the latter stages, where he dealt with lower back and knee issues that caused the end of his NBA career.

Luckily for Olajuwon, he was durable enough to win two NBA titles with the Houston Rockets in the 1990s, during a time when the game was dominated by Michael Jordan.

Wembanyama is already looking to lock up his own title at just 22 years old.

Wemby Feels He Is Built For The NBA Finals

The NBA Finals’ pressure is something that Wembanyama is built for, according to him.

“I think the key is acceptance, a lot of times,” Wembanyama said. “Taking a step back, realizing the journey that’s behind us, and what’s ahead of us, and just being okay with who I am, where I am, what I’m doing. This is everything that I wish for so there’s no reason to really overthink it. This is what I’m built for.”

Winning a title now would require Wembanyama to play out of his mind, as the Spurs are currently down 0-2 in the series against the Knicks.

The Spurs will also be playing inside Madison Square Garden in New York, where championship-hungry fans are expected to rain down jeers for the next two games.

Game 3 of the series will be on Monday, June 8, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.