Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili Sends Strong Message After Game 3 Win

Manu Ginobili sounded like every San Antonio Spurs fan after Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Hall of Famer and Spurs legend reacted on X after San Antonio’s 115-111 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, writing: “What a game! Very stressed out! Way to grind it, @spurs!!” The message was short, but it fit the moment: the Spurs had just avoided a 3-0 Finals deficit and cut the Knicks’ series lead to 2-1.

That is why Ginobili’s reaction landed. This was not a routine postgame nod from a former player. It came after a tense road win that changed the feel of the Finals and gave San Antonio a realistic path back into the series.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals, while Stephon Castle added 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. The Spurs also got a late closing push from De’Aaron Fox, who hit a key shot in the final seconds as San Antonio held off New York.

Manu Ginobili’s Message Fit the Spurs’ Tense Game 3 Finish

Ginobili has been around enough Spurs playoff games to know what a grind looks like.

San Antonio trailed at halftime after New York erupted for a 42-point second quarter, but the Spurs steadied themselves in the second half and controlled enough of the fourth quarter to leave Madison Square Garden with the win. San Antonio finished with a 28-18 assist advantage and a 21-7 edge in points off turnovers.

That is the kind of box-score detail that explains the “grind it” part of Ginobili’s message. The Spurs did not simply ride one hot shooting stretch. They protected the ball, created offense from New York’s mistakes and survived a late push from Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby.

Brunson scored 32 points and Anunoby added 28, but San Antonio still found enough answers late. Castle hit a difficult shot-clock-beating 3-pointer in the final minute, and Fox followed with a 15-footer that pushed the Spurs’ lead to five with 12.2 seconds remaining.

For a young Spurs team playing on the road in its first Finals run with Wembanyama as the centerpiece, those possessions mattered beyond one game.

Spurs Avoided the Finals Hole That Could Have Ended Their Run

The timing of Ginobili’s reaction matters as much as the words.

San Antonio entered Game 3 having lost the first two games at home. Game 3 felt like a must-win for the Spurs, who were facing a hostile New York crowd in the Knicks’ first home NBA Finals game in 27 years.

That is why the win changed the series. A 3-0 deficit would have left San Antonio needing a historic comeback. A 2-1 series still gives the Spurs a chance to turn Game 4 into a pressure point for New York.

Reuters reported that Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said his team went into “attack mode” in Game 3 and praised San Antonio’s improved poise. Wembanyama also responded after a costly late mistake in Game 2, helping the Spurs bounce back with the kind of performance that shifts a Finals narrative.

Ginobili’s own Spurs career was built on games like that: chaotic, physical, uncomfortable and often decided by which team stayed composed longest. His message carried extra weight because he has lived the pressure the current Spurs are now trying to navigate.

Wembanyama and Castle Gave the Spurs a Blueprint

The Spurs still trail the series, but Game 3 gave them something more valuable than a single win: a formula.

Wembanyama was the hub, Castle supplied fearless secondary scoring, and Fox helped settle late possessions. The Spurs also turned defensive activity into offense, which is essential against a Knicks team that has enough late-game shot-making to erase leads quickly.

Wembanyama’s postgame message was not celebratory. “The job is absolutely not done,” he said, according to NBA.com. “The hardest is yet to come.”

That line fits the Spurs’ reality. San Antonio did not regain control of the Finals with one win. It only earned the right to make the series uncomfortable again for New York.

Game 4 now becomes the real test of whether the Spurs found something sustainable or merely survived one desperate night. Reuters noted that the Knicks host Game 4 on Wednesday, giving San Antonio a chance to even the series before it shifts again.

For Ginobili, the emotional takeaway was simpler: stress, relief and respect for a team that kept fighting.

For the Spurs, the takeaway is bigger. They are back in the Finals, not just as a young team with promise, but as one that has already shown it can take a punch on the road and answer.