Mitch Johnson Reveals What Makes Victor Wembanyama Truly Special After Spurs’ Win vs. Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs opened the Western Conference Finals with a dramatic 122-115 double-overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, powered by another historic performance from Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama finished with 41 points, 24 rebounds, and three blocks in 49 minutes as San Antonio handed Oklahoma City its first postseason loss. The 22-year-old also became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game, according to ESPN Research.

The win gave the Spurs a 1-0 series lead despite playing without De’Aaron Fox, who was ruled out before the game because of right ankle soreness. Afterward, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson explained why Wembanyama continues to thrive in the biggest moments of his young NBA career.

Mitch Johnson Praises Victor Wembanyama’s Mentality After Historic Game 1

Johnson credited Wembanyama’s approach and preparation after the Spurs star delivered one of the biggest playoff performances in franchise history.

“I think that young man is, he has a rare desire to step into every moment that’s in front of him,” Johnson said. “And I think he has showed in his three years, in a lot of different situations, with a lot of different circumstances, that he’s going to attack those moments.”

Johnson added that Wembanyama’s mentality sets him apart from his physical talent alone.

“Doesn’t mean they’ll always work out for him or be exactly the outcome that he wants, but he has some rare God-given ability,” Johnson said. “He puts in even more work and preparation into trying to maximize that. And his disposition and mentality and approach is reflected at times in the way he handles those moments.”

Wembanyama delivered multiple key plays late in the game, including a game-tying 3-pointer from near the logo during the first overtime that forced a second extra period.

The Spurs center also controlled the glass throughout the night and became only the second player in Spurs playoff history to record a 40-point, 20-rebound postseason game.

At 22 years and 134 days old, Wembanyama surpassed Lew Alcindor as the youngest player ever to post 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game.

San Antonio needed nearly every part of Wembanyama’s performance against a Thunder team led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled offensively, finishing with 24 points on 7-of-23 shooting, while Alex Caruso led Oklahoma City with 31 points off the bench. Jalen Williams added 26 points in his return from a hamstring injury.

Victor Wembanyama Leads San Antonio Spurs Past Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1 quickly developed into one of the most intense playoff games of the season.

The Thunder appeared close to victory late in the first overtime after taking a three-point lead during a 7-0 run. Wembanyama answered with his deep game-tying 3-pointer with 26.3 seconds remaining to extend the game.

The Spurs then took control in double overtime.

Wembanyama scored early in the second overtime period and later converted key free throws as San Antonio outscored Oklahoma City 14-7 in the final extra session.

San Antonio also received major contributions from its young backcourt.

Dylan Harper finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and a Spurs franchise playoff record seven steals. Stephon Castle added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spurs overcame 23 turnovers while dominating the rebounding battle and scoring 52 points in the paint.

Much of San Antonio’s defensive success centered around Wembanyama’s presence near the basket. Oklahoma City struggled to attack the paint consistently and shot only 36 percent from the field during the first half.

The game also made playoff history. According to ESPN Research, it was only the second Game 1 in the past 40 years to go to multiple overtimes. It also marked the first Western Conference Finals game to reach double overtime since the 1976 series between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

The matchup between the Spurs and Thunder has drawn major attention because both teams won more than 60 games during the regular season and feature some of the league’s brightest young stars.

San Antonio improved to 5-1 against Oklahoma City this season, including the regular season and playoffs combined.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals is scheduled for Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.