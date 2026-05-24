More Bad News Hit Spurs As Thunder Boasts Undeniable Record Ahead of Game 4

The San Antonio Spurs are up for another tall task as they face the OKC Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night, May 24. The Spurs are now down 2-1 in the series, after winning Game 1 in Oklahoma City.

With Game 4 in San Antonio once more, the Spurs will have to overcome a major statistic about the Thunder’s road record.

In this year’s playoffs, the Thunder has been undefeated on the road, with a 5-0 record. They are also 9-1 in the playoffs, with their lone loss coming on their home floor in Game 1 of the West Finals against the Spurs.

OKC swept the first two rounds, going undefeated against the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers.

The Spurs seemed to be on their way to dealing the Thunder their first loss on the road after going 15-0 at the start of Game 3. However, the Thunder went on to win the game by 15 points off the backs of their bench players.

Thunder Head Coach Says ‘Best Punch’ Is Needed To Win On The Road

Game 3 looked to be the best performance so far of the Thunder this year’s playoffs. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault called it their “best punch” and that is what he believes the team needed to continue their undefeated streak on the road against the Spurs.

“It’s hard to win playoff games on the road, as you saw last night,” he said via Clemente Almanza. “That took our best punch to win that game the way we did last night, and it still wasn’t easy. Despite the fact that it was a 15-point win.”

“It’s challenging. You don’t graduate from it. It will be just as hard.”

In Game 3, the Thunder dominated through their bench, scoring 76 points off the bench, compared to the Spurs’ 23.

It has been a common theme in the three games of the series. In Game 1, the Thunder bench put up 50 points, then 57 points in Game 2.

For the Spurs to regain control in the series, they must contain the Thunder’s supporting cast, such as Jared McCain, who had a playoff career-high 24 points in Game 3, Alex Caruso, and Jaylin Williams.

Offensive production from Sixth Man of the Year Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie, and Luke Kornet would also be crucial for the Spurs’ campaign in Game 4.

A loss for the Spurs would put them at a massive 3-1 disadvantage against the Thunder in the series before it heads back to OKC in Game 5.

How To Watch Spurs-Thunder Game 4

The Spurs and the Thunder Game 4 will be tipping off at 8:30 p.m Eastern time on Sunday, May 24, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

It will be broadcast via NBC, Peacock, and the NBA League Pass.

The Thunder will be without Ajay Mitchell due to a calf strain, while Jalen Williams remains questionable with a re-aggravated hamstring strain.

Meanwhile, the Spurs’ injury report says no players are out for Game 4.