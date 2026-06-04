Spurs Get Concerning News After NBA Finals Game 1 Loss to Knicks

The San Antonio Spurs entered the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks as -220 favorites, translating to an implied win probability of 68.75%.

And just after one loss, the Spurs are now +120 underdogs to win the title, per DraftKings, while the Knicks are slight -140 favorites.

The massive shift in odds should spell concerns for the Spurs, who led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter before the Knicks rallied back to complete a 105-95 win.

It should also concern the Spurs that the Knicks have now won seven consecutive road games by 10+ points as part of their historic 12-game winning streak. Even if the Spurs can level up the NBA Finals at one win apiece on Friday night, they face an uphill task to tame the red-hot Knicks, who are now +272 in their last 12 playoff games.

Spurs ‘Not Concerned’ After Game 1

Victor Wembanyama finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, but had one of his least efficient nights in a Spurs uniform.

Wemby, though, brushed off the Game 1 performance as an anomaly and vowed to bounce back in Game 2 against the Knicks.

“They know how to play with momentum,” Wemby said of the Knicks, via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright.

“We had the momentum until late in that game. That’s why I said we let that one go. It’s almost not like I have anything to figure out. It’s almost like I have to play normal, not even good [in Game 2]. It’s just [about] doing the right things enough.

“When we play bad, when I play bad, is when we shoot ourselves in the foot. This is why I’m not worried. We’re going to be so much better. I’m going to be so much better.”

Spurs Confident in Wemby

The Frenchman committed playoff career highs in missed shots (15) and turnovers (six), and struggled to score over New York’s swarming defense — both out of single coverages and double teams. While reflecting on Wemby’s performance, Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson admitted the 7-footer was too tentative against the Knicks.

“Felt like he missed a few shots early,” Johnson said of Wembanyama.

“We’ve got to get him moving in space and toward the rim, whether that’s on rolls or running in transition. But we need the pressure on the rim and the force in the paint. They did a good job obviously of being physical and showing crowds. We need to do a better job of establishing that early on, for sure.”

Spurs vs Knicks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.