NBA Finals: Wemby Reacts to Knicks Fans Taking Over Spurs Home Games

In an all too familiar sight, a sea of New York Knicks fans took over the Frost Bank Center during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. However, Victor Wembanyama downplayed the “impact” of Knicks fans flooding the San Antonio Spurs‘ home arena after his team’s 105-95 loss.

“Maybe it has an impact. But if it does, it’s negligible,” Wemby said of Knicks fans making their presence felt in San Antonio.

Wemby also refused to use the New York fans’ invasion as an excuse for his team squandering home-court advantage against the red-hot Knicks.

“And it’s definitely not a factor in our performance.”

Wemby, Spurs Lose Game 1

Despite the loss, Wemby made NBA history with a team-high 26 points, 12 rebounds and blocks, becoming just the fourth player to put up such a stat line in their Finals debut, joining Shaquille O’Neal (1995), Hakeem Olajuwon (1986) and Elvin Hayes (1975). Yet, the Frenchman admitted he did not play up to his usual high standards, specifically citing his efficiency and turnovers.

Wembanyama had 15 missed shots and six turnovers — both postseason career hights.

“I’m gonna figure it out. I was bad tonight.

“It’s not more complicated than that,” he said.

Wemby, however, expressed confidence that the Spurs will bounce back in Game 2.

They know how to play with momentum,” he said of the Knicks, via ESPN.

“We had the momentum until late in that game. That’s why I said we let that one go. It’s almost not like I have anything to figure out. It’s almost like I have to play normal, not even good [in Game 2]. It’s just [about] doing the right things enough. When we play bad, when I play bad, is when we shoot ourselves in the foot. This is why I’m not worried. We’re going to be so much better. I’m going to be so much better.”