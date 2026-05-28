NBA Insider Reveals Why Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Avoided NBA Punishment

The San Antonio Spurs lost Game 5 against the Thunder. That game saw the Spurs lose after they were never able to come back in the fourth quarter. Following that game, center Victor Wembanyama decided not to speak with the media.

That’s a decision that should have netted a fine for Wembanyama. It is against NBA policy for players to skip mandated media sessions. Instead of getting a fine, Wembanyama received a warning. It was a curious decision not to punish him fully.

NBA insider Chris Haynes recently explained why the NBA decided to let Wembanyama off the hook this one time.

Insider Explains Why Spurs Center Skirted NBA Punishment

While appearing on NBA TV, Haynes explained why Wembanyama did not get fined for this incident.

“The reason why he was not penalized for skipping media after last night’s game is that he was voted by the Pro Basketball Writers Association for being one of the most accommodating players to media. He always comes, speaks, he’s forthcoming. They felt like the situation, what it is, what’s at stake, tough game, this is a one-time situation, so they let him off the hook this time.”

Wembanyama usually speaks to the media and gives very insightful answers. It’s why the writers voted him as one of the most accommodating players. He has done a very good job up to this point in his career of talking to the media when he is obligated to do so.

However, it wasn’t a good look to bail on the media session this time. In a tough loss, the media is still entitled to hear from one of the best players in the series. This should be taken as a learning experience for him, which is something he will likely chalk it up to.

San Antonio has Their Backs Against the Wall

The Spurs are now backed into a corner. They have to win the next two games if they want their season to continue. That means Wemabanyama needs to be more aggressive at the hoop. In that Game 5 loss in Oklahoma City, Wembanyama had just 10 shot attempts inside the 3-point arc.

In order to be more successful, he needs to be closer to the basket. Expect the Spurs to do whatever they can to get him better looks around the hoop so that they can score easier buckets. In the playoffs, the Spurs have the third-best offense in the playoffs.

San Antonio has the injury advantage, as Jalen Williams is unlikely to play for the rest of this series. In order to keep their NBA championship hopes alive, they have to take advantage of that fact. That means they have to take better care of the ball and score more in transition.

Wembanyama will be talking to the media after every other game in this series, no matter what the results of them are.